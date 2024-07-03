Fortnite players dub iconic Wolverine Weapon X look “hideous”

Wolverine’s Weapon X skin variant is causing a stir in the Fortnite community, with fans split on the character’s comic book-accurate look.

Fortnite’s July 2 hotfix was a big one for X-Men fans, as players got a double dose of content to enjoy. For one, Battle Pass holders finally got to unlock Wastelander Magneto via a handful of in-game challenges.

Along with that, the Magneto Power gauntlets also arrived, letting players fulfill their Magneto power fantasy. A new bunker also opened, which led to Weapon Lab X and the arrival of the newest Wolverine skin – his Weapon X variant.

But while players have overwhelmingly praised Magneto’s appearance, Wolverine’s iconic lab appearance hasn’t received the same support.

In a Fortnite Reddit thread discussing the new X-Men skins, one player said of Wolverine: “I’m sorry Wolverine fans, but I don’t like this style.”

They continued, “Never been a fan of skins made like this, and the mask is absolutely hideous.”

Others shared similar opinions, as another player said, “Wolverine’s way uglier than I thought he’d be.” Another cosigned that sentiment, saying the hero “Looks so weird in my opinion.”

Marvel Comics

However, many defended Wolverine’s lab look due to the iconic nature of the skin. After all, the Weapon X program is how Logan became his Adamantium-powered self.

“As a comic version of Weapon X, I feel they could have done no better,” a player gushed over the skin’s debut. Many pointed out that the criticism was due to players not having read “that comic,” presumably, Wolverine’s Weapon X piece where this iconic, albeit scary, look comes from.

Players can purchase the Weapon X Wolverine skin for 2,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite’s Item Shop, which includes a style that removes the “hideous” mask.