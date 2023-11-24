Fortnite players hyped for return of iconic character ahead of Big Bang live event

Fortnite players are now hyped for the return of an iconic character in the upcoming Big Bang live event that concludes the ongoing Chapter 4. While several leaks have hinted at such a possible return, here’s what fans of the character had to say about the same.

Fortnite Season OG has been nothing short of a legendary throwback to players’ first experiences with the game back in Chapter 1. Twitch views and active players both peaked shortly after the season began.

With the upcoming The Big Bang live event marking the end of Chapter 4, players are excited to see Eminem perform and learn what comes next. While leaks concerning the upcoming event have started leaking online, one of those has set Fortnite fans in a frenzy.

The leak suggests the possible return of a major character from Fortnite’s lore who has been absent for some time. Since the reveal, players’ anticipation for the live event has skyrocketed.

Fortnite players hyped for Jonesy’s return in Big Bang live event

Agent Jones, or Jonesy as he is known to many, will reportedly return for The Big Bang, as revealed by well-known data miner Egyptian Fortnite Leaker. A new skin, which will be released either before or after the live event, was seen in the leak, along with many encrypted files containing the skin’s contents.

When the skin finally hits the Item Shop, it’ll be available in two different selectable styles for players to choose from. Since the character vanished before Chapter 3 began, the data miner claims he will make a return in both the live event and the core Fortnite storyline.

Some leakers have also picked up on hints in Slone’s voice lines that suggest Jonesy will return to save the island and the loopers one more time. Upon seeing the reveal, fans showed their excitement and turned in their comments.

One such fan said, “Oh The Legend Returns?!” Another chimed in, “Let’s go my boy Jones!” A third added, “Please don’t let Jonesy lose his memory”.