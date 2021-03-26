Fortnite Season 6 ultimate quiz: Test your knowledge of the new Primal map - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 really kicked off with a bang, switching up the game with a bunch of new features and additions to the map we know and love. But how much attention have you been paying to all the changes across The Island?

Gamers have been dropping onto Fortnite’s map for four years now, and Epic keep coming up with new ways to make things feel fresh. Season 6 is one of the biggest updates the game has seen in ages, letting players tame wild animals and introducing an entirely new weapon crafting mechanism.

There have also been quite a few significant changes to the game’s map. With the new Primal theme, the center of The Island has been overtaken by a Primal Biome that’s spreading across the land and taking everything back in time. If you haven’t dived into Fortnite for a while, you’ll definitely be thrown off.

To celebrate the successful launch of Fortnite Season 6, we’ve got the ultimate quiz which will test your knowledge on everything from deadly POIs to new NPC characters and even those mysterious dinosaur eggs which seem to be slowly hatching…

Take our ultimate Fortnite Season 6 quiz!

So, how did you do? Were you able to secure a coveted Victory Royale? Or were you eliminated by the Storm? It’s a difficult quiz, so don’t feel too bad if you failed (miserably). Get your head in the game, brush up on your skills, and come back to try again!

We’ve got plenty of guides to help you get closer to victory: If the new weapon crafting system has got you feeling bamboozled, here’s an ultimate gun tier list so you know which one is best. We’ve also got a landing spots guide to help you find the best loot, and details of how to tame wild animals.

Fortnite Season 6 may have just begun, but some players will already be looking ahead to Season 7 and the exciting new features it will no doubt bring. Well, with Season 6 is due to end on Monday, June 7, 2021, you can find out everything you need to know about Season 7 right here.