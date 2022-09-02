Fortnite Season 4 is reportedly adding Into the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Gwen

Several leakers claim Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will introduce a Spider-Gwen skin from Into the Spider-Verse.

Other Spider-Man characters have already swung into the world of Fortnite over the years. Since Spidey hit the Island in late 2021, Epic Games has added multiple skins for players to unlock, including Tom Holland’s No Way Home design.

Spidey-adjacent characters joined the roster in recent months as well, namely Green Goblin and Prowler. Still, fans patiently await the day when more Spider-Verse heroes and villains enter the ranks.

And, fortunately, it seems as though such a day may arrive sooner rather than later – if recent leaks prove accurate.

Spider-Gwen will reportedly make her Fortnite debut soon

Various leakers, including the likes of HYPEX and FNBRIntel, claim Into the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Gwen will join the popular battle royale title in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Shiina, another prominent insider, said they’ve also verified the alternate version of Gwen Stacy will become available in the Season 4 Battle Pass.

This supposed leak comes amid rumors that Fortnite Season 4 will not boast a Marvel-centric theme. Notably, some were anticipating a Marvel event given Chapter 2 Season 4’s Galactus storyline.

At the time of writing, Epic Games has yet to specify what exactly the next major content update will entail.

Not even an official launch date has hit the web, though the end of the Season 3 Battle Pass suggests its follow-up should arrive in mid-September.

The third season of Chapter 3 launched a few months ago in June, complete with a laidback summer “Vibin'” motif. Darth Vader and Indiana Jones constituted some of the new characters, so the sky’s the limit in terms of what Epic has up its sleeve for the next update.