Fortnite Season 4 leak reveals big detail about theme

A reliable leaker claims that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 won’t feature a Marvel-centric theme, unlike Chapter 2’s fourth season.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 event in 2020 proved momentous, thanks in large part to a Marvel theme that centered on the Devourer of Worlds – Galactus.

This particular season also allowed players to unlock skins for a host of Marvel characters, including the likes of Groot, Thor, Wolverine, and She-Hulk.

Rumors about the Battle Pass for Chapter 3’s upcoming fourth season have some convinced the Marvel Universe will soon retake center stage.

A new leak sets theme expectations for Fortnite Season 4

According to well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the upcoming season of Fortnite will not revolve around Marvel heroes and villains.

HYPEX noted as much in a recent Twitter post, to which another insider – FNBRintel – responded with a claim that at least one Marvel skin should appear in Season 4’s Battle Pass.

The leakers’ track record aside, Fortnite faithful should take all of the above with a grain of salt for the time being. Notably, Epic Games has yet to discuss its plans for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which is expected to arrive in the back half of this month.

Chapter 3’s third season debuted earlier this summer in June, introducing players to a laidback summer theme all about “Vibin’.”

Of course, a few additional weapons, map changes, and Battle Pass offerings entered the mix, as well. And new characters included cinema icons such as Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Suffice it to say, whatever Epic Games has in store for Chapter 3’s next season will have pretty big shoes to fill.