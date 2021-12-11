Fortnite regains Twitch success following explosive Chapter 3 launch

The release of Fortnite Chapter 3 on December 4 has made it the biggest game on Twitch once again.

After its decrease in viewership continuously month after month, Fortnite is now back at the top of Twitch as creators flock back to the game.

The release of the long-awaited Fortnite Chapter 3 has many players returning to try out the new content which has led to the game’s influx in popularity on Twitch.

Fortnite Chapter 3’s release even had streaming star Dr Disrespect contemplating playing, who’s previously been critical of the battle royale.

During Fortnite’s peak in 2018, the battle royale was constantly at the top of Twitch and YouTube, but in 2020 the game slowly died in popularity as Warzone became the go-to.

However, Chapter 3’s release has Fortnite right back at the top of Twitch, with the game’s average viewers up 147.5% in the last seven days according to livestreaming statistic site SullyGnome.

So far, more than 24M hours have been streamed of Chapter 3, with more and more players returning daily to try out the brand new map.

Currently, the most-watched streamer in the Fortnite category is SypherPK, who peaked at over 200,000 concurrent viewers during the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 event.

Others like popular Spanish streamer TheGrefg are also at the top of the stats, with Grefg pulling in an average of 50,000 concurrent viewers every stream.

It’s safe to say the release of Chapter 3 is one of the best things to happen to Fortnite in a while, but time will tell if the battle royale maintains the hype and stays at the top of Twitch.