How to get the fan-favorite Comet skin in Fortnite’s Item Shop

Epic Games has brought Fortnite’s Comet skin back to the Item Shop, though it will only be available for a limited time.

The rare Comet outfit first hit the Fortnite Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 1, specifically featuring in the Neutron Repair Set.

As a bundle, the set included the Comet outfit, Comet’s Glow wrap, Rip Wrecker pickaxe, and Traveler-Class Tekpak back bling. While the content didn’t remain available for long, it instantly became a fan-favorite cosmetic.

Now the outfit’s returned for a limited time, so players should act fast if they want it added to their in-game Lockers.

Here’s how to access the rare cosmetic item.

How to unlock Fortnite’s rare Comet skin

The Comet skin is available to purchase in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. Players can find it by entering the shop’s Royale Originals section, then selecting the Signature Style drop-down menu.

In addition to Battle Royale, the Comet skin will also function across the Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing modes.

It is worth noting that the Comet content is only live as a skin. The bundle featuring the associated back bling, pickaxe, and wrap has not resurfaced via the in-game store.

Epic Games will once more remove the skin from the Item Shop on Monday, June 8 at 6:59 PM local time. However, its repeated exits and returns suggest Comet will be back before Chapter 5 comes to a close.

For more on Fortnite’s latest season, read up on when Chapter 5 Season 3 will end and catch up on leaks related to the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean crossover event.