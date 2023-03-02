Rumored Fortnite x Resident Evil collab to feature Leon and Claire

According to a new rumor, Epic Games plans to release a Fortnite and Resident Evil collab starring Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

For the last several years, Fortnite’s brand crossovers have brought countless pop culture touchstones to Fortnite Island. Everyone from Batman to Goku has appeared in the Item Shop, with numerous video game characters joining the fun as well.

Just recently, for instance, The Witcher 3’s Geralt of Rivia arrived in a Battle Pass. The likes of Kratos, Doom Slayer, and Lara Croft have also joined the Epic-developed Battle Royale.

But the studio won’t run out of ideas anytime soon, especially if the latest rumors about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 prove accurate.

Fortnite x Resident Evil collab rumored for Season 2

Reputable leaker HYPEX says they, along with another leaker ShiinaBR, heard from a source that claims a Resident Evil and Fortnite crossover is in the works.

Apparently, the unannounced collaboration will bring Resident Evil 2 stars Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield to the Fortnite Item Shop.

And the content could go live during Chapter 4’s second season, which officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 8.

Epic and Resident Evil publisher Capcom have yet to confirm the Fortnite collab rumors. However, such a partnership wouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

In addition to the RE property enjoying great success in recent years, Capcom has also been very giving with respect to brand crossovers. Resident Evil featured in two different Dead by Daylight chapters in the last couple of years, for example.

The Resident Evil crossover isn’t the only Fortnite-related hint making the rounds, either. Reportedly, Season 2 will additionally introduce Eren Yeager of Attack on Titan fame.