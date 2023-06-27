Fortnite leak suggests Pump Shotgun is returning, but not as players remember

Fortnite’s Pump Shotgun is reportedly returning to action, though it’ll have a new name and capabilities that may seem unfamiliar to longtime players.

Epic Games added Pump Shotguns to the roster of weapons during the battle royale’s first chapter. To the dismay of players, however, this particular Fortnite gun has been vaulted for a long time.

Many had their fingers crossed that Chapter 4 Season 1 would herald the Pump Shotgun’s eagerly-awaited resurgence. Evidently, such a move simply wasn’t in the cards for Seasons 1 and 2.

It looks like fans may finally get their wish in the coming days, though. According to leaks, the Pump Shotgun will return to action very soon – but there’s a twist.

Is the Pump Shotgun coming back to Fortnite?

Leakers HYPEX and FNAssist claim that a Pump Shotgun has been added to the battle royale, though it won’t actually be released until Epic rolls out an unspecified future update.

Interestingly, it will not arrive as the classic Pump Shotgun, instead bearing the name Sharp Tooth Shotgun.

HYPEX claims the Sharp Tooth will boast a tighter spread, long-range capabilities, and about 160 Headshot Damage at Legendary Rarity. Information shared by FNAssist indicates it may actually output 196 damage at Legendary Rarity – all should be made clear soon enough.

This may sound like a solid long-range weapon, but those who prefer close-quarters combat may still want to rely on Fortnite’s Havoc Pump Shotgun.

While players wait on the supposedly revamped Pump Shotgun, Fortnite’s latest update added another new firearm to the loot pool.

Update v25.11 introduced the Heavy Sniper Rifle’s replacement – Explosive Repater Rifle. As the name suggests, it fires explosive projectiles that should prove devastating for unsuspecting targets.