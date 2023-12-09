Fortnite players slam Epic Games for “scamming” with expensive car skins

Fortnite players are furious after Epic Games added various car skin cosmetics to the Item Shop with the release of Rocket Racing and many believe are considerably overpriced.

Fortnite has received high praise as of late. Despite being released for a number of years, it has broken various player count records thanks to Season OG, Eminem, and the introduction of LEGO Fortnite.

After the popular Chapter 4 ended with The Big Bang live event, Chapter 5 picked up where it left off and introduced three new modes, one of which being Rocket Racing.

Rocket Racing was added on December 8, as a collaboration with Rocket League, bringing its own racing game mode and all-new car skins which are purchaseable from the Item Shop.

However, Fortnite players have blasted Epic Games after the skins have been deemed far too expensive by many fans.

Fortnite under fire after Epic Games releases high-priced car skins

The Fortnite community have been in uproar ever since the car skins released alongside Rocket Racing, which has led to various viral posts across various social media outlets.

In particular, creator HYPEX posted: “The most expensive Fortnite cosmetics. New cars are out in the Item Shop and they cost up to 4,000 V-Bucks.”

It featured with screenshots of the three car cosmetic bundles that range from 2,500 to 4,000 V-Bucks and would cost around $20 to $40 each.

Fortnite players soon flooded in with it gaining over 27 thousand likes and over 1000 comments, as fans expressed their frustrations.

“Fortnite after scamming us with cars worth up to 40 dollars,” a player responded, along with an image of money.

“Nobody is getting that,” one claimed, as others compared it to other in-game items available: “You could buy at least 4 Battle Passes with that.”

Despite the widely regarded high price, each car cosmetic bundle of Diesel, Jager 619 and Cyclone all feature different car body skins for your vehicle, 48 car body colors, and 6 varying decals.

Epic Games also released the brand-new Rocket Racing mode in the game completely free.