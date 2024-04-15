Fortnite players demand Deadpool skin return ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine release

Fortnite players demand that Epic bring back the Deadpool skin ahead of the release of the new film. Here’s more on what they said.

Fortnite and Marvel collaborations have proved popular with both players and fans of the franchise. Aside from seasonal or Item Shop collaborations, Battle Pass tie-ins are among the most used by fans, with newer players requesting that Epic offer certain skins in the Item Shop.

Fans have recently demanded the return of Deadpool, a bonus skin in Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. This is related to the imminent release of the MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the film’s release, fan excitement is high since Deadpool is one of the most popular Marvel skins in Fortnite and is fairly uncommon because players who were there during Chapter 2 had the opportunity to claim it.

Epic Games Deadpool was the bonus Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

However, those who joined the game later feel it was a squandered opportunity and are now requesting Epic to add a four-year-old Battle Pass skin to the Item Shop.

Article continues after ad

Because it has never been done in Fortnite before, players are skeptical that Epic would perform the unthinkable and include Deadpool in the marketplace.

Still, several players shared their thoughts on the matter, with one person saying, “I wonder how newer Fortnite players will feel like when the new movie drops and they find out they can’t have the original Deadpool skin anymore because it’s locked behind a 4 years old Battle Pass.”

Article continues after ad

Another one asked, “Begs the question, would y’all be ok if Epic said, we messed up on that, and released previous collab BP skins in the item shop, and just refunded the cost of the BP?” To which someone else responded, “I’d be 100% fine with it.”

A third user wrote, “As a new player who started playing chapter 5, it’s rough seeing all the collab skins I can’t get because they were in years-old battle passes.”

Article continues after ad

While Epic hasn’t released a cosmetic item locked behind a Battle Pass or a promotion in the Item Shop before, there have been rare instances like the most recent return of the Disco Baller Spray with Lantern Fest 2024, which was previously granted to only Walmart customers.