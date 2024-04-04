Walmart dancers embarrassed as Fortnite spray they earned is now a free quest reward

Walmart dancers are now feeling embarrassed as a Fortnite spray they earned is now a free quest reward in Chapter 5. Here’s what they said.

Fortnite dances have always been popular on the internet and fans are known to recreate those emotes in public places. Following the sudden rise in popularity of Fortnite emotes, Epic Games joined hands with Walmart in 2018 to reward customers with a free cosmetic spray.

However, to earn the spray back in the day, customers had to spin an emote wheel at the Walmart counter and perform the emote written on it. If they performed the right dance move, they’d receive a coupon from the cashier that they could redeem in-game for their reward.

Article continues after ad

Now fast forward to 2024 in Chapter 5 Season 2, the same spray is being rewarded for free by completing a quest and those Walmart dancers are feeling embarrassed. One such player said, “To whoever danced at Walmart in 2018 for this spray I am so f*****g sorry.”

Article continues after ad

“It was so f*****g embarrassing dude. The realization didn’t hit me until they started making characters do emotes in shows”, said another. A third player wrote, “I T-Posed in a Walmart for this.”

A fourth one chimed in, “Danced? My dad just found some in Walmart and got some for us. Guess we just got lucky since that would’ve been weird.” A fifth user commented, “I didn’t have to. My Walmart was chill and gave them away for free, and I got like 12 of them.”

Article continues after ad

The spray in question here is the Disco Baller Spray and apart from the Walmart code that expired on January 31, 2019, you can now get it in Chapter 5 Season 2 in 2024 by simply completing a Lantern Trials quest. Just head to the Lantern Trials website and Sign Up for the Trials to earn this free spray.

You can also earn a couple more rewards from this year’s Lantern Trials so be sure to check out our complete guide if you’re looking for some free Fortnite goodies.