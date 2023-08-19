Fortnite players debate highs and lows of “disappointing” Chapter 4 Season 3 

As Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3 has winded down, fans have discussed what updates and changes Epic added to the game that made it better or worse, before the new season starts on August 25.

Epic brought a massive wave of content for their long-running battle royale game hoping to prove an enjoyable experience for fans in Season 3 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite.

As players entered the wild with a new jungle biome, featuring ridable raptors, new weapons, and even a Transformers collaboration, the season had a lot of promise.

Article continues after ad

Even Optimus Prime has not been able to save Fortnite from its critics this time, whereby some fans have continued to criticize the game during the controversial season.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after the season was released on June 9, many started to brand the Season as “boring” and “stale”, with one user on Reddit even going as far as to say “This season is by far the worst season in 2-3 years”.

Alternatively, players have praised the season and have been enjoying everything the jungle theme has brought with it.“It has the most ways to get around on the map, and some interesting things only seen in this biome. Loot is plentiful, full shields are a few plants away.” one supporter said.

Article continues after ad

As others backed up their positive responses, “I really like it too! Was fully bemused when I first saw loads of people saying they hate it”, they said.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players continue to reflect on Chapter 4 Season 4 as it closes

As the Fortnite community looks ahead to Chapter 4, Season 4 arriving on August 25, 2023, fans have reflected on the season, discussing the positives and negatives that the season brought via Reddit.

The discussion post was titled “If you could control Fornite what would you have done differently this season?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Hundreds of passionate fans dropped in going back and forth in the comments section to give their views.

Similar to the previous criticisms during the season, the Jungle biome was a hot discussion proven to be either loved or hated, with many praising the introduction of it and others can’t wait to see it go. “Burn the whole jungle”, one disapproving fan said.

Article continues after ad

Others targeting the events that need improving. “Actually put in some effort to make the Summer Event”, a user replied.

Article continues after ad

The addition of certain weapons has also been highlighted, in particular with the new fan favorite “mammoth pistol” being popular. Although due to the “Horrible weapon meta”, many believe the gun should have been added earlier.

Some stated that limited-time game modes should be brought back, which are considered classics by many, “Aways a valid suggestion”, a commenter said.

Various users have also praised the collaborations with Transformers and later introduction of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Chapter 4 Season 4 is set to launch with a whole feast of new updates when it launches on August 25, 2023.

Article continues after ad