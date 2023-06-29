Fortnite’s Transformers Pack invites players to roll out with new items this fall

Epic Games plans to release a Fortnite Transformers Pack in October that features new Outfits, Emotes, and more.

Fortnite is already in the middle of a ground-shaking Transformers crossover, thanks to a Chapter 4 Season 3 update.

The collaboration launched just in time for the theatrical release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Notably, the themed content came in the form of an Optimus Prime skin and a Cybertron Cannon.

Evidently, Epic Games and Hasbro haven’t wrapped up their dealings this year. Fortnite is receiving yet another brand crossover with Transformers this October.

A Transformers Pack drops into Fortnite later this year

Epic has announced a Transformers Pack that will feature a host of new goodies inspired by the robots in disguise.

The content will become available at “gaming retailers” on October 13 for PS4/PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the company announced.

Meanwhile, those interested in purchasing the pack digitally can do so starting October 21 on console storefronts or the Epic Games Store. Both versions of the pack will bear a $24.99 price tag.

Players can expect the Transformers Pack to boast all of the following items: three new Outfits, three Back Blings, three Pickaxes, two Emotes, and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Epic Games, Hasbro

A blog post on the Fortnite website offers more insight into Fortnite’s upcoming Transformers-centric pack. Bumblebee will serve as one of three characters, receiving an Outfit, Wings Back Bling, and Stinger Sword Pickaxe.

Villainous Decepticon Megatron counts as the second Outfit, which will also come with a Decepticon Emblem Back Bling and Energon Mace Pickaxe.

Finally, instead of another Autobot or Decepticon, Fortnite’s BattleBus will appear in the pack as a Transformers-themed Outfit. This part of the pack should additionally include a Bot Air Balloon Back Bling and Pick Axle Pickaxe.

Epic has yet to showcase how the new skins look in action, but a trailer should go live before the pack arrives in October.