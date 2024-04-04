Fortnite players confused as Chapter 5 Season 2 leaves out iconic weapon type

Fortnite may have missed out on a golden opportunity to bring back bows to fit the mythology theme of Chapter 5 Season 2.

The most recent season of Fortnite has sparked widespread discussion, ranging from criticism of the Aphrodite skin to the excitement surrounding the crossover with The Legend of Korra.

However, the skins aren’t the sole focus of this season’s discussions. The community has been actively debating the rotation of weapons.

A Reddit thread recently proposed the idea of reintroducing bows from the vault and incorporating them into the meta. Bows were first introduced during Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 6 and were beloved by the fanbase.

“These were really fun to get shots with.” said one commenter.

“Bows are more rewarding in my opinion though, I’d like them to experiment with bows again,” agreed another user.

Not only were bows a significant addition to the meta upon their release, but players also feel that Fortnite deviated from its mythology theme by excluding them entirely. One of the latest loading screen additions from Legend of Korra even shows Artemis with a bow without one being useable.

“Epic’s planning the Greek mythology season like: Yes yes, Artemis the goddess of hunt and wildlife always represented in art and sculptures with her LONG SCOPED SNIPER RIFLE.” pointed out another commenter.

When bows were introduced during the Primal season, there were four different versions available, each with its unique characteristics. Additionally, they served as an additional means of travel for players.

Fortnite has focused more on better travel methods with Season 2 thanks to Cerberus dashes and Zeus’ medallion giving extra movement and jump speed. This could be one of the factors as to why the bows weren’t added.