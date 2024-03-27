Fortnite player’s edit fixes Aphrodite’s “bad” style

Fortnite’s Aphrodite skin has come under heavy criticism yet again after her bonus immortal skin was revealed in the latest update.

The first major update to Chapter 5 Season 2 dropped on March 26 and revealed all of the bonus rewards for the Battle Pass. This includes the Battle Pass Super Styles, where the immortal skins get an emerald hue that fits everyone but Aphrodite.

Aphrodite’s immortal skin covers her in a bright pink, and her bonus emerald skin adds green to just her hair and dress. It’s a style change that has many players scratching their heads.

Fortnite players have continuously slammed the Aphrodite skin since it was revealed to be dramatically different from the survey proposed earlier. So the miss-matched green immortal skin has only added fuel to the fire.

Reddit: SATTCORE Immortal Aphrodite skin edited

A Reddit post was made to showcase the harsh contrast between the two colors on the skin. An edited version was also included to show what the poster thought the skin should look like with the green accents.

“There is so much more they could have done with this skin, I feel that this was pretty lazy and it shows in the finished styles. Such a shame as it had so much potential.” pointed out one commenter.

There was mixed criticism of the skin overall with some players pointing out that the emerald skin was the only “bad” version of Fortnite’s immortal Aphrodite. But others had a different opinion on the bonus skins altogether.

“Both look pretty bad compared to the base immortal style. In my opinion, the only good super style this season is Medusa’s green style,” argued another commenter.

The bonus skins can be unlocked by completing the Battle Pass, with each skin from the pass receiving multiple variations through bonus skins.