Fortnite players want this weapon to return as “perfect” counter to “OP” jetpacks

Fortnite players think one early Chapter 5 weapon should return as the “perfect” counter to overpowered jetpacks in Season 4.

Chapter 5 Season 4 dropped an array of Marvel-themed items on the Island, one of which included War Machine’s Hover Jets. Once equipped, the jetpack lets players zip through the air at high speeds and change the tide of battle.

However, Fortnite players slammed the item for feeling overpowered. Epic Games responded by issuing nerfs that greatly impacted the jetpack’s fuel consumption, reduced its speed, and lowered the spawn rate.

Article continues after ad

Some users still think the item needs more fine-tuning, though. As such, one person presented the idea of Epic potentially bringing back the Chains of Hades from Chapter 5 Season 2.

A Redditor has argued that the Season 2 Chains would act as the “ideal jetpack counter,” given how effective they were against the high-flying Wings of Icarus Mythic.

Others think Epic should take the Chains one step further, though. Instead of bringing the tool back with its Greek Myth theme, it could be overhauled with a Ghost Rider-inspired redesign to match the ongoing Marvel crossover.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

The developers could even “introduce it as Ghost Rider mythic chains or Omega Red ‘tentacle’ thing,” one fan proposed in the thread.

For now, though, there’s nothing to suggest that the Chains of Hades or Ghost Rider content will become available in Fortnite anytime soon. Players will just have to find other ways to counter Fortnite’s jetpack problem.

Interestingly enough, users have come up with one “evil” trick that addresses War Machine’s Hover Jets – finding and hiding them from other players.

Article continues after ad

If and when Epic will deploy more solutions presently remains unknown, but the jetpack won’t be around forever. Developers will likely vault the Mythic when Chapter 5 Season 4 ends on November 2.