Leak claims Optimus Prime will roll into Fortnite in time for new Transformers film

Based on a new leak, Fortnite could be adding Optimus Prime to its roster of playable characters just in time for the next Transformers movie.

At the time of writing, official details about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 have yet to surface. That hasn’t prevented a trove of leaks and rumors from circulating, however.

One such leak suggests the new season will launch with a tropical biome, possibly with a desert environment mixed in.

Now yet another leak is making the rounds online, indicating that something pretty major may soon roll out into the wilds of Fortnite Island.

A Fortnite x Optimus Prime crossover could go live soon

Over the weekend, Reddit user Ambushments shared a screenshot of a loading screen featuring Autobot leader Optimus Prime. Naturally, the Prime skin hints that a Transformers event is in the works.

This doesn’t seem too far-fetched, either. After all, Fortnite is known to time its cross-media collabs with new releases; Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rides into theaters on June 9 – the same day Season 3 is expected to become available.

Twitter user and leaker HYPEX posted an image of the Prime-featuring loading screen, too, and compiled several other unconfirmed details into the following tweet:

Based on these leaks, players can additionally look forward to Summer Meowscles and Mechanic skins. Apparently, a racing mode, grind rails, and a new Mythic Drum Shotgun will also enter the fray next season.

A more recent post from HYPEX claims Fortnite users will have plenty of new weapons to get their hands on, as well. For instance, helicopters are allegedly getting a launcher that “shoots every 2 seconds and deals 35 damage and 450 builds damage.”

And a leaked loading screen outed the existence of a brand-new Lever Pistol. Furthermore, an Epic/Legendary Thermal Bolt Action Sniper capable of dealing 116/121 damage and 290/303 headshot damage could launch with Season 3.

Per usual, it’s best not to take the above at face value, though the Fortnite x Optimus Prime shot is hard to dismiss. Fortnite players will know for certain what Epic is cooking up soon enough, with Season 2 ending in early June.