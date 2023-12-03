Fortnite leak reveals TMNT’s Turtle Lair on Chapter 5 map

Leakers have found more evidence of TMNT’s presence in Fortnite, including an in-game look at the team’s lair.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 trailer leaked hours before the in-game Big Bang concert, and it threw fans into an absolute frenzy. Plenty of exciting things were shown off, such as new skins, movement mechanics, and more.

After watching the trailer a few times, eager eyes quickly noticed a secret spray, hinting at more collaborations. While Solid Snake provided cover fire from his iconic box, a brief snippet of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flashed behind Snake.

This led many to think a collab was inbound, and while Epic Games has remained silent, leakers have found evidence the easter egg was more than a tease.

Fortnite leak shows TMNT Turtle Lair in-game

Fortnite leakers have gone above and beyond to share hype for the battle royale, and the latest set of images and footage leads further credence to the Turtles’ arrival.

Fortnite leaker notkrae served up a double dosage of leaks, including artwork of the iconic Turtle hideout, where the team eats pizza and trains with Master Splinter. After sharing the images, notkrae went one step further to show how to access the Turtle Lair in-game.

While fans weren’t thrilled with the movement mechanics, they did share hype at the discovery. Notkrae entered the lair and showed off the team’s humble abode with a nice look at the pizza floor mat, couches, and computer used by Donatello.

That said, it’s still unknown when TMNT will arrive at Fortnite. Stay tuned as more information comes to light, and make sure you have pizza at the ready.