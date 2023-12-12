Fortnite x TMNT leak reveals the collab will launch earlier than expected

According to a new leak, the Fortnite x TMNT collab will hit the Item Shop several days earlier than expected.

Fortnite’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover leaked several months ago when dataminers uncovered file names that hinted at a Turtles collab. A few days ago, even more proof hit the web following the release of Fortnite’s 28.01 patch.

Leakers poured over the files and found images of all four Turtles in the Item Shop. There wasn’t much to go on, but dates listed in the API suggested players would be able to suit up as Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael on December 20.

However, another leak now points to the heroes joining Fortnite a week earlier than many assumed.

Fortnite’s TMNT collab may arrive sooner than fans think

According to trusted leaker SpushFNBR (via ShiinaBR), Fortnite’s upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle content will become available in the Item Shop on the evening of December 14.

In addition to Battle Royale, these new skins should also function across the recently released LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival modes.

While Epic Games has yet to formally announce the Fortnite x TMNT collab, the content’s arrival could be imminent if the above information proves true. With that in mind, an official reveal should surface sooner rather than later.

The seemingly imminent TMNT crossover will help cap off a big year for Fortnite. Prior to the launch of the aforementioned modes, the title had already eclipsed fan expectations with Season OG. Most notably, this brief period allowed players to once more explore the original Chapter 1 Island.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Fortnite crew at Epic Games plans to outdo itself in the new year.