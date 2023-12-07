Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fortnite skins leaked amid new collab

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins were leaked recently in a Fortnite Chapter 5 update, confirming rumors of a collaboration. Even though patch v28.01 was released today, multiple decrypted files from the TMNT collaboration were also shared on social media.

Epic Games took it up a notch with Fortnite Chapter 5, which debuted with a Big Bang, adding a new island, three game types (one of which featured LEGO), and improved movement animations. Some players have taken an interest in the newest season because of the new Battle Pass and the numerous collaboration skins that have debuted.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, a collaboration with the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) series was hinted to in one of the several leaks that occurred during the seasonal update. Players have finally had their first glance at the skins, even though they had found a plethora of easter eggs around the map.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games You can now purchase the Battle Pass in the game.

Fans of the film franchise and players alike are going wild over the leaked skins of all the main characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Here’s how they reacted.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite leak reveals rumored TMNT skins coming to game

Epic Games released a v28.01 patch that added files for the new LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Festival modes as well as decrypted upcoming skins in the game. After the patch was released, data miners across X have now leaked TMNT skins of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The skins look identical to the 2023 TMNT film and will release on December 20, 2023 according to rumors. Looking at the cosmetic set, players turned in their excitement in the post thread.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One such fan said, “Bro Raphael has to be my favorite, but they all look so awesome!” Another chimed in, “Did my boy Donatello justice.” A third user added, “Bro if a squad rolls up on me and they all wearing one of the TMNT skins I’m leaving the game, they won.”

A fourth one argued, “Was kinda hoping for an 80s/90s variant because that’s when I grew up with them. Still super excited for them regardless of period style.”

Article continues after ad

While there are a bunch of collab skins that have and will soon release in Fortnite, make sure to stay updated with our list on the same.