Fortnite map reveals locations Loot Llamas are most likely to appear

Published: 31/Dec/2020 10:40

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

A new map shared by prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed the locations where Supply Llamas are most likely to appear on the Season 5 map.

Supply Llamas, usually referred to as Loot Llamas by Fortnite fans, are a rare occurrence on The Island. Only a few of them appear in each round of Epic Games’ popular battle royale, but they’re definitely worth finding and breaking open.

They contain stacks of each type of ammo (except rockets), resources like wood and steel, and consumable items like Bandages and Shield Potions. So naturally, fans are always on the hunt for them, and spotting one in the wild is always a highlight.

As well as being a useful resource in the game, Loot Llamas have become an iconic symbol of the Fortnite brand through merchandise and fan art, only further increasing their desirability.

Epic Games
Loot Llamas have become an iconic symbol of Fortnite.

Where to find Supply Llamas in Fortnite Season 5

While Loot Llamas spawn in random locations during every match, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has come up with a map based on their previous play data that highlights the most common places to find the rare item.

“Made something to draw the spawn location of 450 llamas from 90 matches using my replays, the arrows show the most common spots,” they explained in a post on Twitter, alongside an image of their map.

When asked if the location guide took them a long time to make, HYPEX explained that it was “all done auto”.

The map suggests the four most common Loot Llama locations are as follows:

  1. On the hill that’s east of Craggy Cliffs.
  2. Just off the main road northwest of Retail Row.
  3. Near the road that leads east out of Catty Corner.
  4. At the very bottom of the map, southeast of Misty Meadows.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Loot Llamas will appear in these specific locations when you play, but it seems as though you’ll have a much higher chance of finding one at these four spots than anywhere else on the map.

Season 5 of Fortnite is well underway, with a host of new additions including a map refresh, new weapons and some epic Gaming Legends skins. Most recently, an Operation Snowmando update provided a frosty overhaul for the game.

You can keep up to date with the latest guides, news and leaks over on our dedicated Fortnite hub.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 challenges

Published: 31/Dec/2020 4:31 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 4:41

by Brad Norton
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games

Another week of Season 5 action means all-new challenges to help you rack up some experience in Fortnite. From what you need to do and where you need to go, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown.

Whether you’re a casual player for a daily grinder, Fortnite challenges can help a great deal. If you’re just trying to reach that next tier in the Season 5 Battle Pass, they can give you the bump you’re after. Moreover, if you’re trying to unlock some rare skins after completing the Battle Pass, challenges are always there for you.

They’re undeniably the best way to earn lightning-fast XP and they can be knocked out in no time at all. 

If you’ve been around the block, you’ll be familiar with most of the tasks this week. If you’re a newcomer, some of these might sound tougher than others. Regardless, we’ve got a breakdown of every challenge for Week 5 of Season 5 in Fortnite.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Drop into Retail Row at the start of your next session for a Blue Coin and some free XP.

There are eight challenges in total for the current week of Fortnite. Some can be ticked off in a matter of seconds when you first drop in. Others will take a little more time but award a bigger amount of XP.

For starters, some usual suspects are among the batch. Opening chests and ammo crates, dealing damage while crouched, and finding a number of collectibles across the map. These shouldn’t be too difficult so long as you hone in on them.

Some of the more difficult tasks this week will have you playing in a certain way. Dealing 1,000 damage within 10 seconds of emerging from some sand can be a little tedious. You’ll have to drop in and hope that enemies are nearby while you sink below the surface. Given it’s a weekly challenge, however, there’s a good chance plenty of foes gather around.

For the top-tier challenge this week you’ll have to eliminate IO Guards around the map. Killing off 50 of these AI-controlled opponents will award a whopping 55,000XP. Making this one well worth your time. Below is the full list of challenges for Week 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges

  • Find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row (1)
  • Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park (1)
  • Search chests or ammo crates (15)
  • Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and and Holly Hedges (1)
  • Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row (2)
  • Deal damage within 10 seconds of resurfacing from sand (1,000)
  • Deal damage while crouched (500)
  •  Eliminate IO Guards (10/20/30/40/50)
Fortnite gnomes
Epic Games
Gnomes are a key focus this week in Fortnite Season 5.

Dropping into certain locations, completing a challenge, and then backing out of the lobby will be your fastest strategy here. After a few games you should have most of these tied up with just the IO guards left and some damage to deal.

We’re already five weeks into the latest Fortnite Season. Before you know it we’ll be barreling towards the next major update. So be sure to get in every last bit of XP this week if you’re looking to make the most of the content on offer.