A new map shared by prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed the locations where Supply Llamas are most likely to appear on the Season 5 map.

Supply Llamas, usually referred to as Loot Llamas by Fortnite fans, are a rare occurrence on The Island. Only a few of them appear in each round of Epic Games’ popular battle royale, but they’re definitely worth finding and breaking open.

They contain stacks of each type of ammo (except rockets), resources like wood and steel, and consumable items like Bandages and Shield Potions. So naturally, fans are always on the hunt for them, and spotting one in the wild is always a highlight.

As well as being a useful resource in the game, Loot Llamas have become an iconic symbol of the Fortnite brand through merchandise and fan art, only further increasing their desirability.

Where to find Supply Llamas in Fortnite Season 5

While Loot Llamas spawn in random locations during every match, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has come up with a map based on their previous play data that highlights the most common places to find the rare item.

“Made something to draw the spawn location of 450 llamas from 90 matches using my replays, the arrows show the most common spots,” they explained in a post on Twitter, alongside an image of their map.

When asked if the location guide took them a long time to make, HYPEX explained that it was “all done auto”.

The map suggests the four most common Loot Llama locations are as follows:

On the hill that’s east of Craggy Cliffs. Just off the main road northwest of Retail Row. Near the road that leads east out of Catty Corner. At the very bottom of the map, southeast of Misty Meadows.

Made something to draw the spawn location of 450 llamas from 90 matches using my replays, the arrows show the most common spots! pic.twitter.com/nB9WQoxvq7 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 30, 2020

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Loot Llamas will appear in these specific locations when you play, but it seems as though you’ll have a much higher chance of finding one at these four spots than anywhere else on the map.

Season 5 of Fortnite is well underway, with a host of new additions including a map refresh, new weapons and some epic Gaming Legends skins. Most recently, an Operation Snowmando update provided a frosty overhaul for the game.

