Logo
Fortnite

14 Days of Fortnite: Everything we know about Winter Event

Published: 6/Dec/2020 17:45 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 11:26

by Alan Bernal
Epic Games

Share

14 Days of Fortnite

The 14 Days of Fortnite Winterfest holiday bash is one of the most anticipated in-game events in the battle royale, but Epic Games has shared little about the event in 2020, so here’s everything we know about it.

Fortnite’s Season 5 is now underway, with Epic introducing plenty of Bounty hunter themed changes such as adding a Gold Bars currency and even introducing The Mandalorian to the battle royale universe. But, with the Christmas-themed events historically starting in the latter half of December, there’s has been little announced for this year’s holiday bash so far.

In 2019, instead of the 14 Days of Fortnite, Epic decided to go with the Winterfest that was basically the same in concept under a different name.

That could happen this year too. Although it might not come under the same name, the 14 Days of Fortnite will signal the battle royale’s holiday festivities for players to enjoy.

When does 14 Days of Fortnite 2020 start?

In 2019, the Winterfest ran from December 18 to January 6, giving players about 3 weeks to clear all of the challenges for that season.

Before that, 2018’s original Christmas event was live from December 20 until January 2. Going by this trend, we can expect this year’s event to run from the third week of December to around a week after the new year.

This would put the event in 2020 around the same time, anywhere from December 17 to January 8, although we’ll see if Epic switches it up.

Epic Games
The community is waiting to see if Epic Games announces a 14 Days of Fortnite for Chapter 2.

Fortnite Holiday event

Snowmando NPC

Of course, the biggest reason to participate in the Fortnite holiday event is for the challenges that instantly reward players with all sorts of goods. While we still don’t have word on what they might be, there’s been an indication that Epic could already be planning on some snow-themed additions to the game.

Dataminer ‘HypeX’ previously found a link with a Snowman NPC, which was later revealed to be called “Snowmando,” and found that it “grants you a quest” in-game. HypeX said that the NPC can have conversations, explode, and spawn loot.

This could be a part of an elaborate holiday scheme that Epic has been cooking up. But if nothing else, the inclusion of a snowman could foretell a blanket of ice covering the Fortnite island once again.

Another dataminer ShiinaBR added to the Snowmando leaks, sharing an early look at the character and highlighting that the NPC does not have a Fortnite Item Shop tag.

Meaning that, if he is to be released as a character skin, there’s a chance that he could be selected as a free skin reward in the upcoming Winterfest event.

Christmas Flopper

It was also leaked that the 14 Days of Fortnite event will introduce a new “Christmas Flopper” consumable that players will be able to find for some extra stats.

The Christmas Flopper is expected to heal players 15hp at a time and players should be able to stack five of them in one inventory slot.

Winterfest sounds

In the latest Season 5 update, new audio files were added to Fortnite, and fans have already pointed out some old items potentially returning in the Winterfest patch.

Dataminer PeQu shared snippets of the Fortnite sounds and it was revealed that the Frozen Ice Boxes containing loot are seemingly ready to be added.

There are also new sounds for the Ice Machines in Fortnite, suggesting that they will also be updated for the upcoming holiday event.

VastBlast, a Fortnite leaker, has also revealed a new, Christmas-themed string has been added, stating: “It’s that time of year again! Time to decorate trees, sing holiday songs, and… resolve hostage situations?”

Epic Games closed out Season 4 with a bang and suggested that Fortnite Season 5 is going to be even more “chaotic” than the last, suggesting that there will be much more in-store for this year’s Winterfest.

But, with only a short while left until its expected start date, we won’t have much longer to wait before the event is finally announced and all of the surprises are revealed.

Fortnite

How to teleport with Fortnite’s Mandalorian Amban sniper

Published: 8/Dec/2020 10:01 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 10:06

by Connor Bennett
Tha Mandalorian looking down the barrel of his gun in Fortnite
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

The Mandalorian’s sniper rifle is incredibly powerful in Fortnite already, but did you know that it has bonus movement abilities too? Well, it does, and here’s how you can jump further with it equipped. 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is still in its infancy, but it’s already shaping up like one of the classic seasons from Epic Games. Why? There’s just so much new stuff to mess around with, new areas to explore, and plenty of content still to come as well.

What has proven incredibly popular so far has been the exotic weapons. These, for the most part, are purchasable from NPCs dotted around the map through gold bars, but if you want the best one of the lot, you’ll have to fight The Mandalorian. 

If you manage to grab his jetpack and Amban Sniper Rifle, you’re well on your way to a Victory Royale, but, there are also a few hidden tricks that you can use as well – especially with the rifle. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

As popular YouTuber SypherPK points out, if you have possession of Mando’s rifle, you use the melee ability to jump forward an extra few steps. 

It’s similar to the crystals dotted around the Zero Point, but spamming the melee on Mando’s sniper won’t jump as far. It’s only a small boost, but it’s still an upper hand on your opponents who might not be expecting it. 

As Sypher points out, it’s also extremely useful in box fights. If a wall, ramp, or floor is at low health, simply melee through it and you’ll teleport to the other end of the box. If you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to take a shot before they discover you’ve jumped behind them. 

  1. Defeat The Mandalorian
  2. Pick up his Amban Sniper Rifle
  3. Spam your melee button for extra movement distance
  4. Enjoy!

There isn’t exactly a heavy cooldown or consequence to using the jump either, as you dont have to wait forever to take a shot or swap weapons after using it. 

Epic might well tweak this later down the line, especially if it becomes something that players can abuse, but for now, it’s something you should try.