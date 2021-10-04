 Fortnite leak suggests controversial Mechs set for Season 8 return - Dexerto
Fortnite leak suggests controversial Mechs set for Season 8 return

Published: 4/Oct/2021 14:32

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Brute Mechs
Epic Games

One of the most controversial vehicles in Fortnite history, the B.R.U.T.E. Mech, could be making a return in Chapter 2 Season 8, according to new leaks.

Fortnite fans who have been playing Epic Games’ hit battle royale for long enough will most likely have very strong opinions about the now-vaulted B.R.U.T.E. Mech suits, which appeared back in 2019 during Chapter 1 Season X.

Armed with a huge amount of health and a missile launcher that could destroy structures and one-shot enemies, the two-person vehicle was deemed overpowered by everyone from casual players to well-known streamers and pros.

Well, two years after they last appeared in Fortnite, it looks like the divisive Mechs are set to make a return at some point during the current season.

A tweet from Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR highlighted text files from the game that suggest Mechs will return as part of the Season 8 War Effort feature, where players can vote for an old item or weapon to make a comeback.

The first vote took place at the end of September and saw the Shockwave Launcher get unvaulted after beating the Rift-To-Go. Epic have promised more votes will take place soon, and it seems the Mech could be one of them.

Another prominent Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, shared some more intriguing details: Mechs will apparently now have “robotic vocal chord” effects that will alter the player’s voice chat, and the suits will be able to float on water.

Right now, there’s no release date for the Mechs – or even confirmation that it’s happening from Epic – but if it turns out to be true, they should return before Season 8 comes to an end at the beginning of December.

As ShiinaBR pointed out, it’s currently unknown if these Mechs will take the same B.R.U.T.E. form they did before, or if they’ll be updated to reflect the Cube invasion taking place in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Either way, we’re sure they’ll cause a storm among players if they do return.

