Fortnite leak suggests controversial Mechs set for Season 8 return

One of the most controversial vehicles in Fortnite history, the B.R.U.T.E. Mech, could be making a return in Chapter 2 Season 8, according to new leaks.

Fortnite fans who have been playing Epic Games’ hit battle royale for long enough will most likely have very strong opinions about the now-vaulted B.R.U.T.E. Mech suits, which appeared back in 2019 during Chapter 1 Season X.

Armed with a huge amount of health and a missile launcher that could destroy structures and one-shot enemies, the two-person vehicle was deemed overpowered by everyone from casual players to well-known streamers and pros.

Well, two years after they last appeared in Fortnite, it looks like the divisive Mechs are set to make a return at some point during the current season.

Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files! At the moment, it's not known whether they will be the old B.R.U.T.E mechs or a new type of mechs. We will be able to fund for them: "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount" pic.twitter.com/vt74fthbhT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 2, 2021

A tweet from Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR highlighted text files from the game that suggest Mechs will return as part of the Season 8 War Effort feature, where players can vote for an old item or weapon to make a comeback.

The first vote took place at the end of September and saw the Shockwave Launcher get unvaulted after beating the Rift-To-Go. Epic have promised more votes will take place soon, and it seems the Mech could be one of them.

Another prominent Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, shared some more intriguing details: Mechs will apparently now have “robotic vocal chord” effects that will alter the player’s voice chat, and the suits will be able to float on water.

Adding to @ShiinaBR's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this: – Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat

– Emote Props now have a proper size

– Mechs now can float on water

– Better charging effects pic.twitter.com/pBHsvV0MZ3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 3, 2021

Right now, there’s no release date for the Mechs – or even confirmation that it’s happening from Epic – but if it turns out to be true, they should return before Season 8 comes to an end at the beginning of December.

As ShiinaBR pointed out, it’s currently unknown if these Mechs will take the same B.R.U.T.E. form they did before, or if they’ll be updated to reflect the Cube invasion taking place in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Either way, we’re sure they’ll cause a storm among players if they do return.