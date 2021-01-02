The Mandalorian x Fortnite crossover leaks: Map changes & new cosmetics

A new Fortnite leak has claimed that The Mandalorian POI is set for a change at some point in Season 5 amid claims that the Star Wars character could also be getting even more cosmetics.

Prior to the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, rumors were abound that The Mandalorian from Star Wars was set to become the new secret skin – just like Deadpool and Aquaman had been in previous seasons.

When the new season went live, the Star Wars character – as well as his Baby Yoda companion – joined the fight as a part of the new hunters that have descended onto the battle royale.

Other outside characters, such as Master Chief and Kratos from God of War, have been given cosmetics bundles, but the Mando is different because he has his own point of interest on the map. However, that looks set to change in the near future.

Fortnite dataminer InTheShadeYT tweeted, on January 1, that they’d heard from an Epic Games artist that the Mando’s Razor Crest was set to look a little different as Season 5 unfolds.

“According to an Epic Games concept artist, the Mandalorian crash site will be seeing some changes later this season!” they tweeted, sparking speculation about what could be set to happen.

Prior leaks have claimed that the map is set to constantly evolve over the course of the season – with old POIs coming back with new twists – and it seems likely that the Mando’s crash site will be impacted by this.

According to an Epic Games concept artist, the Mandolorian crash site will be seeing some changes later this season! pic.twitter.com/IEESmkBhxv — InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) January 1, 2021

Additionally, previous leaks have also claimed that the bounty hunter would also be getting his own pickaxe to complete the set of cosmetics that are in-game.

Some speculated that it could be the Darksaber or Beskar Spear from the Disney+ series, but, it looks like it’ll be something a bit simpler than that, as an in-game leak has claimed that it’ll simply be modeled on his rifle.

Of course, until these are released in-game, the leaks are to be taken with a pinch of salt because things could change – especially when it comes to the pickaxe.