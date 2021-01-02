 The Mandalorian x Fortnite crossover leaks: Map changes & new cosmetics
Published: 2/Jan/2021 14:58

by Connor Bennett
The Mandalorian and Razor Crest in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

A new Fortnite leak has claimed that The Mandalorian POI is set for a change at some point in Season 5 amid claims that the Star Wars character could also be getting even more cosmetics. 

Prior to the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, rumors were abound that The Mandalorian from Star Wars was set to become the new secret skin – just like Deadpool and Aquaman had been in previous seasons. 

When the new season went live, the Star Wars character – as well as his Baby Yoda companion – joined the fight as a part of the new hunters that have descended onto the battle royale.

Other outside characters, such as Master Chief and Kratos from God of War, have been given cosmetics bundles, but the Mando is different because he has his own point of interest on the map. However, that looks set to change in the near future. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite dataminer InTheShadeYT tweeted, on January 1, that they’d heard from an Epic Games artist that the Mando’s Razor Crest was set to look a little different as Season 5 unfolds. 

“According to an Epic Games concept artist, the Mandalorian crash site will be seeing some changes later this season!” they tweeted, sparking speculation about what could be set to happen. 

Prior leaks have claimed that the map is set to constantly evolve over the course of the season – with old POIs coming back with new twists – and it seems likely that the Mando’s crash site will be impacted by this. 

Additionally, previous leaks have also claimed that the bounty hunter would also be getting his own pickaxe to complete the set of cosmetics that are in-game. 

Some speculated that it could be the Darksaber or Beskar Spear from the Disney+ series, but, it looks like it’ll be something a bit simpler than that, as an in-game leak has claimed that it’ll simply be modeled on his rifle. 

(Via @LeakssSpush) This will most likely be the Mandalorian’s pickaxe. from FortniteLeaks

Of course, until these are released in-game, the leaks are to be taken with a pinch of salt because things could change – especially when it comes to the pickaxe.

Esports

Cloud9 drops marquee Fortnite stars Vivid and Chap in shock move

Published: 2/Jan/2021 4:44 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 7:24

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Vivid Chap Released Cloud9 Fortnite
Cloud9

Cloud9 has dropped its marquee Fortnite stars, Vivid and Chap, in a shock move less than six months after joining, and the organization has not yet released an official statement.

Cloud9 has started the new year with a bang. Less than six months ago, they signed two marquee Fortnite players, Noah ‘Vivid’ Wright and Ryan ‘Chap’ Chaplo, on multi-year contracts to compete in the popular battle royale.

The players already established themselves as a formidable duo in their time at Team Liquid. Cloud9 hoped to re-create the magic within their own organization. It was an ambitious power play that strengthened their presence in the competitive scene.

However, for reasons still unknown, they decided to release both players from their contracts. It’s left the rest of the org’s Fortnite roster in disarray, with other signed Cloud9 players feeling unsure about they stand.

Vivid Chap Released Cloud9 Fortnite
Cloud9
Cloud9 shocked the world when they signed Vivid and Chap, and now they’ve done it again with their departure.

Chap was the first one to comment. He kept things short, sharp, and sweet and didn’t elaborate on any details. “FREE AGENT… LOL,” he said.

It led to an outpour of comments, with practically everyone left scratching their heads, trying to figure out what happened. 

However, after a series of memes, question marks, and nervous laughter, it slowly became apparent that he was telling the truth.

Vivid announces retirement after shock release

Shortly after, Vivid commented too. But unlike his teammate, he broke it down in a lengthy post on Twitlonger. “Got into the meeting with the Fortnite manager (Robin) over at C9 who basically immediately informed me that myself and Chap would be getting released today,” he said. “There was no real explanation.”

“I’m not mad or upset at C9. I understand that it’s just business,” he added. “But I just think it’s just crazyyyy how we can commit to an org for 2-3 years and have no say what or where we go but then they can decide to do whatever they want with us whenever they want.”

Then, in an even more shocking turn of events, he announced his retirement after reflecting on the situation.

“I don’t have the energy to search for another organization at this time, and I don’t want to continue professional play without having a guaranteed form of income,” he said. “SOO… I guess you can say I retire.”

Both the news of their release and Vivid’s retirement has come as a shock to fans and players within the community. It’s bittersweet to see one of the most dynamic partnerships come to an end, but it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Cloud9 still hasn’t released a statement about the situation, which has led to all kinds of speculation. We’ll make sure we update this article when they do.