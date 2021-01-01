How to unlock Green Arrow skin in Fortnite Season 5

DC’s Green Arrow is the next iconic superhero to be joining Epic’s popular battle royale and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to claim Fortnite’s next unique skin in Season 5.

Season 5 is gathering some of the world’s strongest characters together in Fortnite. From Master Chief to Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, we’ve already seen a number of unique figures make their way to the battle royale title.

After some earlier leaks, we now have confirmation that Green Arrow is next in line for his own unique skin in Fortnite. The CW series may have winded down with its eight and final season, but now it’s time for Stephen Amell’s iconic look to join the ever-growing list of characters in Fortnite.

From how you can claim this skin for yourself, to all of the additional items that are up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know.

How to unlock Green Arrow skin in Fortnite

Acquiring the Green Arrow skin in Fortnite couldn’t be simpler. The cosmetic item is exclusive to the Fortnite Crew subscription. For $11.99 USD, the month of January provides this Green Arrow skin, along with a handful of other goodies.

You can access this monthly subscription directly in Fortnite, regardless of which platform you’re playing on. Simply boot up the game and look towards the Battle Pass menu. From here, you’ll spot a Fortnite Crew icon that allows you to sign up without any hassle.

Once your payment has gone through, the Green Arrow skin will instantly be added to your collection. Not only that but you’ll also be handed a few bonus items as well.

January’s haul includes 1,000 V-Bucks, a Boxing Glove Pickaxe, along with a Tactical Quiver Back Bling to complete the Arrow look.

Moreover, if you haven’t bought into the Season 5 Battle Pass just yet, this subscription will give you access for just a few dollars more.

You’ll have the entire month to decide whether or not to buy-in for the Fortnite Crew subscription. This means the Green Arrow skin will be leaving sometime on January 30, perhaps never to be available again.

There will be a completely fresh bundle in February, so be sure to get in soon and lock down the DC hero if you want to play as Green Arrow in Fortnite.