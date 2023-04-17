Fortnite & Doctor Who event: Leak reveals release window, cosmetics, more

A recent Fortnite leak has suggested that a Doctor Who crossover is coming to the Battle Royale later this year to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary.

The ever-popular Fortnite has become synonymous with its many collabs and crossovers over the years. It seems the game has collaborated with almost every big property in pop culture by now including Resident Evil, Attack on Titan, and Marvel.

According to a recent leak, the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who could be the next TV show to land on Fortnite’s Island, in a big event that will run alongside its highly anticipated 60th-anniversary celebrations.

Fortnite leak suggests Doctor Who crossover is coming this year

The rumor was shared by reliable community leaker @IFireMonkey on April 15, 2023, when they took to Twitter to weigh in on the Fortnite x Doctor Who discussions that have been circulating since initial reports and leaks broke out in late 2022.

In their tweet, they suggested that the collab “would be a two week long event in game (using an event tab similar to the Dragon Ball event) featuring a set of rewards for completing challenges as well as item shop cosmetics.”

They also went on to tease what items could be featured in the collab, stating: “The Item Shop would feature 2 Skins, 2 Pickaxes, 1 Glider, and 1 Emote. There would also be a FREE Beep the Meep Spray as some sort of incentive for checking out the Creative map associated with this collaboration.”

We know that Beep the Meep will feature in the upcoming Doctor Who specials, so the creature appearing in Fortnite suggests that the event will be timed alongside the show’s 60th-anniversary episodes in November 2023 – which the leaker also acknowledged, tweeting: “This is most likely planned for November since things like Beep the Meep have a lot of relevance towards the 60th-anniversary specials for Doctor Who.”

David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be reprising their roles as The Doctor and Donna Noble respectively for the specials. Given the rumor that there will be two skins in this collaboration, could this mean The Fourteenth Doctor and Donna will be coming to the Battle Royale? We’ll have to wait and see.

That’s everything we know about the rumored Fortnite x Doctor Who crossover so far. In the meantime, you can find all the latest news on the game and the show by visiting our home pages.