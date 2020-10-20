Fortnite invisibility glitch lets players cause absolute chaos - Dexerto

Fortnite players have got a new way to go invisible and troll their opponents, and it involves using the Mudflap truck.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, and Epic Games has added plenty of new content to the battle royale, players have found more and more ways to get an advantage over their opponents – be it legitimately or by using glitches and exploits.

Advertisement

In the past, these glitches have ranged from being able to use whatever skin you want, getting under the map, and being able to carry more items than normally allowed.

There have also been God Mode and invisibility exploits too. While Epic has been pretty good at rooting those out, even disabling the items that help players use these glitches, there’s a new one they’ll have to get rid of.

Advertisement

The new invisibility glitch was pointed out by YouTuber GlitchKing who showed that it works similar to the invisibility glitch with the boat in seasons past.

Read More: Fortnite Flare Gun return leaked with major buff

Players have to be knocked at the same time they’re entering a Mudflap truck, and then by doing so, are thrown underneath the truck while knocked. If they’re then picked up a teammate, they are invisible to everyone else in the lobby.

Sometimes it doesn’t work as intended, obviously, as GlitchKing showed that his friend had attempted it a few times – once being throw under the map and another being eliminated altogether.

Advertisement

Obviously, when players are invisible, it’s impossible to get a read on their position. As GlitchKing demonstrated, he was able to cause havoc by damaging enemies who were clueless as to where he was. Though, he did give the game away by picking up knocked enemies.

Given that the glitch revolves around the Mudflap, Epic might have to disable the vehicle while they get things figured out, but as of writing, the problem hasn’t made its way to their Trello board so it remains to be seen as to whether or not they’re aware of it.