Fortnite Flare Gun return leaked with major buff - Dexerto

A new Fortnite leak has claimed that the Flare Gun could be set to make a return in the near future, and it would be receiving quite a substantial buff too.

As Fortnite seasons unfold, weapons and items are regularly cycled in and out of the loot pool – either for being too strong, too weak, or not fitting the theme of the new patch.

Advertisement

This means that some fan-favorite weapons might disappear from the game for one reason or another, either to return at some point later in the future or to never be seen again.

In the case of the Flare Gun, which was initially added to the battle royale back in the v13.20 update but it was removed at the start of Chapter 2, Season 4. With some fans hoping to see it return, especially given the new fire mechanics, it appears as if Epic have got something up their sleeve.

Advertisement

Following the v14.30 update, which gave a buff to the Combat Shotgun and also brought the Rally Royale limited-time mode to the party, leakers uncovered a handful of changes coming in the future.

This includes the Flare Gun, which as leaker Mang0e_ pointed out, could be set to return to the battle royale after a spell in the vault, but with a little bit of a boost too.

“The flare gun may be coming back to core modes soon,” the leaker tweeted on October 15. “The duration for marking enemies was re-added and increased to 15 seconds.”

Advertisement

The flare gun may be coming back to core modes soon, the duration for marking enemies was re-added and increased to 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Kf9IICjFhK — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 15, 2020

While this is not set in the stone, as the leaker tweeted that it may return, some fans will be hoping that the Flare Gun does return – especially given its reported buff.

This increase in time with marking enemies would certainly make players think twice about ignoring the chance to use the Flare Gun. But, as ever, it’ll be up to Epic to make the final call.