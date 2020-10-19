 Fortnite Flare Gun return leaked with major buff - Dexerto
Fortnite Flare Gun return leaked with major buff

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:53

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite's flare gun on the gold new item background
Epic Games

A new Fortnite leak has claimed that the Flare Gun could be set to make a return in the near future, and it would be receiving quite a substantial buff too. 

As Fortnite seasons unfold, weapons and items are regularly cycled in and out of the loot pool – either for being too strong, too weak, or not fitting the theme of the new patch. 

This means that some fan-favorite weapons might disappear from the game for one reason or another, either to return at some point later in the future or to never be seen again. 

In the case of the Flare Gun, which was initially added to the battle royale back in the v13.20 update but it was removed at the start of Chapter 2, Season 4. With some fans hoping to see it return, especially given the new fire mechanics, it appears as if Epic have got something up their sleeve. 

flare gun in fortnite
Epic Games
The Flare Gun first appeared in a small short video from Epic Games.

Following the v14.30 update, which gave a buff to the Combat Shotgun and also brought the Rally Royale limited-time mode to the party, leakers uncovered a handful of changes coming in the future.

This includes the Flare Gun, which as leaker Mang0e_ pointed out, could be set to return to the battle royale after a spell in the vault, but with a little bit of a boost too. 

“The flare gun may be coming back to core modes soon,” the leaker tweeted on October 15. “The duration for marking enemies was re-added and increased to 15 seconds.”

While this is not set in the stone, as the leaker tweeted that it may return, some fans will be hoping that the Flare Gun does return – especially given its reported buff.

This increase in time with marking enemies would certainly make players think twice about ignoring the chance to use the Flare Gun. But, as ever, it’ll be up to Epic to make the final call.

When is Fortnite’s Galactus event? Start date, Marvel leaks, details

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:49

by Andrew Highton
Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite’s hotly-anticipated Galactus event is the talk of the town. A bright object in the sky has begun hurtling towards the Fortnite map, and thanks to datamining and logic, it seems only reasonable to suggest that Galactus is on his way to cause destruction. The question is, how long will it be before he arrives?

Arguably the Marvel Universe’s strongest ever character is currently flying towards the Fortnite map and, similar to the devastation caused by the Season 1 meteor, you would have to think that his intentions are not good.

The original Fortnite meteor was first spotted a month and a half before it landed – destroying Dusty Depot – and the same type of impact could be on the horizon.

Fortnite Galactus event start date

Such is the hype surrounding the appearance of Galactus that it’s expected he won’t take quite as long to appear – though no start date has been confirmed.

November 30 is the scheduled end for Fortnite Season 4 and that’s quite some time away. It would make more sense for Galactus to arrive earlier and offer up a new game mode or two.

Some leaks of the upcoming event have made their way to the internet which depict Thor, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Iron Man offering themselves as soldiers to fight Galactus.

Galactus Fortnite event leaks

The event itself could see the superheroes taking on Galactus in the form of a raid. Or you could possibly have Galactus verses the whole lobby, or a Thanos-inspired mode akin to Chapter 1. Galactus is officially listed as being 28ft tall and that in itself could offer some interesting gameplay options.

A reliable source for Fortnite leaks also recently found some new files that point towards an upcoming event, ShiinaBR. This could also be a further indication that the Galactus event will happen in the near future.

First look at Galactus

With the use of one of the game’s sniper rifles, it’s possible for players to look through the scope, at the object in the sky, and spy him.

Here are some datamined images of Galactus, too.

The main rumor concerning Phase 4 of the MCU is that Galactus will indeed be the archetypal villain of the main films. “The Devourer of Worlds” quite literally does what he says on the tin, and his power is unmatched.

The Fortnite tie-in will be a great way to introduce casual fans to the presence of one of the universe’s most powerful, cosmic entities.

Fortnitemares Halloween event

Two characters looking at the screen from Fortnitemares
Epic Games
The event usually runs in the last week of October.

Given the unpredictable nature of Galactus’ arrival, it’s fair to say that Fortnite could surprise everyone and mesh the two events together somehow. Not necessarily mixing Galactus with Halloween, but by offering each event around the same time. Obviously this is merely speculation at this juncture.

The Fortnitemares Halloween event is expected to start around October 27-28, so we’ll find out soon enough.