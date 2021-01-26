Logo
Fortnite leaker suggests Epic working on vehicle mods & mounted car guns

Published: 26/Jan/2021 1:15

by Tanner Pierce
After leaking information about possible weapon mods coming to Fortnite in the near future, notable leaker HYPEX has revealed Epic Games is also working on attachments for cars as well, including a mounted gun mod.

If you saw the leaks about the possible weapon attachments coming to Fortnite and thought that more features like that should come to the game, then you’re in luck.

According to notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games is currently working on car/vehicle attachments and mods, in addition to the weapon attachments that were leaked previously.

Details about the feature are extremely scarce, with HYPEX essentially only confirming that they are being worked on by the developer.

That being said, we do know what to expect in some regard.

HYPEX says that the attachments will be divvied up into tiers, with each one granting a different behavior on textures like grass, dirt, etc. What that means is exactly is unclear, however, it may allow each vehicles to handle better on different textures depending on what mod you have attached.

In addition, the leaker says there will be more traditional attachments that players will be able to place onto their cars, specifically mentioning “mounted guns” as an example.

All in all, this system sounds pretty similar to the weapon attachments system HYPEX previously leaked, which will allow players to mod their weapons with different abilities, but we don’t know if all the features from the weapon mods will carry over to the vehicle versions.

For instance, according to the original weapons leak, players will be able to drop and add mods at any time to their weapons, that they’ll be able to carry multiple mods at the same time, and that some weapons will have attachments which only work with that specific weapon.

Having those features on vehicle mods would be interesting but who knows if that’s actually what Epic has planned. Only time will tell when the devs will announce the weapon and car mods, and when they’ll be added to the game.

Fortnite Winter Trials event and free rewards leaked

Published: 25/Jan/2021 23:28

by Tanner Pierce
If you’ve been pining for more Fortnite content to sink your teeth into then get ready, Epic Games has revealed the Winter Trials, an in-game tournament that will allow players of the battle royale game to earn some free items like sprays and wraps.

In-game tournaments in Fortnite are nothing new and now it seems like a new one will be cropping up very soon.

As originally spotted by some eagle-eyed leakers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR, a new event called the Winter Trials is set to go live in Fortnite in the very near future. While the event hasn’t been announced by Epic Games themselves, the website has been in a fluctuating state of live and offline for a while now, meaning an official announcement could be coming very soon.

Details about the tournament itself are scarce but if the website is anything to go off of, players will be able to sign-in using their Epic account, pledge themselves to a team based on a notable content creator, and then play Fortnite to earn points, badges, and in-game items.

Right now, it seems like fans will be able to earn badges by completing challenges, which will be voted on by the community. Some of these challenges include not being able to use weapons to damage other players or be tasked with completing as many bounties as possible.

The rewards seem to be pretty interesting, with everything from a spray to an exclusive weapon wrap up for grabs. Given how little we know, more details about the rewards and tournament aren’t available, however, leaker HYPEX was able to grab a video of the website before it was taken back down.

Unfortunately, more details about the the new tournament have yet to be revealed at this time. Hopefully it’s not too much longer before Epic themselves announces everything and gives the scoop on what to expect.

Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out more info about the tournament as it becomes available.