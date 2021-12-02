Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leak reveals first look at new map

An explosive trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 appears to have leaked early on TikTok, and it gives us what seems to be our first look at the new season’s map.

We’re just days away from the beginning of Fortnite’s next big era, Chapter 3, and the leaks have already started, as a video that looks very much like a reveal trailer for Chapter 3 has been shared online.

While it has been released early, it might not technically be a leak, as some people have claimed that this was actually an advert promoted by Epic Games on TikTok, which suggests that it was shared by accident.

Either way, it’s got players excited about what’s to come once Chapter 2 bows out following the upcoming live event, The End.

Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leaks early

Before we cover the video’s contents, a spoiler warning is in effect.

Still here? OK, here we go.

The trailer shows Agent Jonesy floating in the ocean, watching as the Island flips upside down, revealing a new map beneath it. This causes a tsunami, which could be a nice segue into downtime between chapters.

Unsurprisingly, the new trailer has caused a lot of debate among Fortnite fans. Some have speculated that it marks the return of the Chapter 1 map, while others don’t believe it’s a real trailer – although plenty of reliable leakers have claimed it is.

A video that was uploaded to the official Fortnite TikTok ad account has been leaked. I can confirm the video IS real, as the tiktok account @ that was spotted was the same one I got the BTS emote videos a while back. If you don't want spoilers, it's best to hop off twitter. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 2, 2021

We won’t be sharing the leaked trailer here out of respect for Epic Games and those who don’t want to be spoiled, as Chapter 3 is a pretty big deal, but it’s not that hard to find online if you simply can’t wait for it.

If you’d rather avoid spoilers, it might be a good idea to stay away from social media until Chapter 3 begins on December 7 – or mute related words on Twitter.

In the meantime, you can find everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 3 right here and keep up to date with the latest news over on our Fortnite home page.