Fortnite players devastated over “busted” weapon in Chapter 5 Season 2

Some Fortnite players claimed that one particular weapon introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 is “busted” and “broken” due to its range and damage.

As with any other season, Fortnite‘s Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought some new weapons and items. Given the Greek Mythology theme of this season, it’s only fitting that Epic has decided to introduce players to the Wings of Icarus and Thunderbolt of Zeus.

Wings of Icarus is a new mobility item that lets players fly and slam enemies on the ground. However, the latter is an all-new mythic weapon that lets you hurl three deadly lightning bolts at your enemies after briefly leaping into the air.

While new additions to the game help shake things up, it certainly didn’t take too long for some players to slam this weapon as being “busted.” In a Reddit thread, one user claimed that this is the “most broken item in history,” before going on to explain that they got instantly eliminated through a wall.

They continued, “It literally spawns everywhere across the map, goes through walls, and does insane damage. There is no f****ing counter to it at all, as a direct hit does like 150. Don’t even get me started on how Epic is teasing us with Siphon by reusing it for a medallion when it used to be a beloved mechanic. I wanted to like this season so bad, but holy f***.”

In the comments, some players agreed with the OP and shared a similar experience. “I was in a building, 2 walls behind, and that s*** killed me immediately,” one user wrote.

“Yeah, it doesn’t even matter if you are building or full boxed. It hits you no matter what,” mentioned another. Meanwhile, one person pointed out that it’s frustrating to fight against, especially when trying to heal.

Epic Games The first teaser for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

A user even went on to compare it with Deku’s Smash, explaining that Deku’s Smash would punish players pretty hard if they miss their shot, while the Thunderbolt of Zeus has three charges and is “fast enough,” making it feel less risky to use.

That said, some players claimed that the Thunderbolt of Zeus could be easily countered. “It’s not as busted as you think. Using it multiple times last night, I got shot down more than I hit people with it. And same with the wings of Icarus, I try to fly away and dodge roll, etc. and still end up getting hit a ton,” one of them wrote.

So far, Wings of Icarus has already gotten nerfed despite having not been 24 hours in the game. Only time will tell if the same thing will happen with Thunderbolt of Zeus.