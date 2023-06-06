Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie reveals new title

Anthony Mackie has revealed the new title for Captain America 4 in a behind-the-scenes picture with Harrison Ford.

In Avengers: Endgame, Mackie’s Sam Wilson received an incredible gift from an elderly Steve Rogers: the shield. However, he wasn’t ready for the mantle yet, as explored in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the series ended with him suited, booted, and ready to fly.

His first solo big-screen adventure in the MCU will see him adjust to his new role while dealing with The Leader and President ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, played by Harrison Ford. He’s also expected to go up against the Serpent Society.

The movie had been titled ‘New World Order’, but Mackie has just announced the movie’s new name.

Captain America 4 has a new title

Captain America 4 is now titled Captain America: Brave New World.

This was revealed by Mackie in a recent Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of him talking to Ford behind the scenes. “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… thanks for the on-set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again,” he wrote.

Brave New World is the subtitle of the Secret Empire comic event in which Captain America was discovered to be the Supreme Leader of Hydra. It’s unclear if the movie will be in any way inspired by the series.

Reacting to the change, one user wrote: “Hate it. New World Order was perfect. Dark. Edgy. Menacing. Brave New World sounds like a Pixar film. New World Order was also the title of Falcon Winter Soldier Episode 1. Would have been a nice callback. Ofc Disney ruins everything.”

However, another wrote: “I can see it. ‘NWO’ gave the film a more militaristic vibe. Whereas ‘BNW’ sounds more like an ode to Sam Wilson’s personal journey into being Captain America come full circle.”

Captain America: Brave New World will arrive in cinemas on May 3, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.