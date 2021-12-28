Doom Slayer in Fortnite: Insiders claim Xbox & Bethesda crossovers coming

Fortnite players could be dropping into the island as the Doom Slayer and other Xbox favorites, as new rumors suggest an incredible roster of characters for 2022.

It has been an outstanding year for Fortnite, as the beloved battle royale has added a wealth of exciting characters to its roster. Whether you’re a fan of The Matrix Resurrections, Spider-Man: No Way Home, or Boba Fett, there has been something for everyone over the course of 2021.

The game’s ambitious collection of characters is going to expand in 2022, as the XboxEra podcast reveals iconic Microsoft characters are due to make their Fortnite debut.

Bethesda, Xbox, and Microsoft favorites headed to Fortnite

According to

“Microsoft’s had the Gears characters, Microsoft’s had Master Chief in there…they’ll be more Microsoft / Bethesda characters coming to Fortnite,” Baker initially revealed on the podcast. “I’m not going to spoil all of them, but one of them is the Doom Slayer,” added Baker when detailing the timeframe for these new characters.

Grubb theorizes that Fortnite will expand its roster exponentially to include some of the gaming world’s best characters: “By the end of 2022, expect a lot just video game characters. Because they’re sort of running of famous movie characters.”

However, Baker says that characters like the Doom Slayer could take months to release: “I don’t know timelines, especially with Fortnite…I think the original Naruto rumors cropped in May 2022. When did Naruto actually appear in Fortnite? Like six months later.”

Regardless of when the Doom Slayers rips and tears his way into Fortnite, it will no doubt be a thrill to take that character for a spin.