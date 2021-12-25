How to get Fortnite’s Star Wars Boba Fett skin: Release date & price

Fortnite players have been eager to play as the most infamous Star Wars bounty hunter, and now Boba Fett is here to collect. Don’t miss your chance to play as Boba Fett in Fortnite.

It’s been a wild year for Fortnite collaborations, with incredible crossovers including League of Legends, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more hitting the game. Star Wars characters like Kylo Ren and The Mandalorian have featured in the game too but Boba Fett has remained elusive until now.

Coinciding with the upcoming release of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus, here’s how to get Boba Fett in Fortnite.

How to get Boba Fett skin in Fortnite

Fortnite players will be happy to know that grinding the battle pass isn’t required to get Boba Fett. Instead, like most high-profile releases, you can head over to the in-game store to get hold of the Star Wars-themed skin pack.

The fan-favorite villain joins a wealth of Star Wars characters within the game. As more spinoff shows are on the way, Boba Fett is one of many characters overdue for their debut in the celebrated battle royale.

Fortnite Boba Fett skin release date

It was rumored that the bounty hunter could drop into Fortnite as part of Disney Plus Day. Now, the developers have confirmed that the legendary character is available from December 24, 2021, 7PM ET / 12AM GMT.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

How much is Boba Fett in Fortnite?

Coinciding with Christmas, the revered Star Wars character has come at a perfect time to spend those V-Bucks. If you want to purchase the skin, you can buy the full bundle for 2,300 V-Bucks, or just the skin for 1,500 V-Bucks.

If you’re after the whole package, here is what you can expect to acquire:

Z-6 Jetpack back bling (available with the bundle, or in the skin pack)

Gaffi Stick pickaxe

Boba Fett’s Starship glider

Targeting Computer Online emote

Whether you purchase the bundle or just the skin, you’ll feel like a badass roaming around the island with this brilliant skin. Who knows what hero or villain from the galaxy will appear next.