How to enter Chipotle Challenger Series 2021 ft. Aydan & Bugha- Dexerto

The Chipotle Challenger Series has been announced to return for 2021, giving Fortnite players a chance to compete for over $250,000 in cash and prizes.

The American fast-food restaurant chain is offering the chance for budding Fortnite competitors to compete across four series throughout 2021, starting March 23.

Included in the potential winnings are Chipotle-themed gear, cash prizes, and, perhaps most excitingly, a year of free burritos; all of which add up to a total of over a quarter of a million dollars.

The circuit has been split into four events, based on the seasons of the year. Each of the online events will host multiple qualifiers to determine who will compete for major prizes.

How to enter the Chipotle Challenger Series

The Fortnite series will be hosted on Challonge, a competitive platform founded in 2009 that allows for online tournament management. Full details and sign-up information for each Chipotle Challenger Series qualifier can be found here.

The 10 teams that top each round of qualifiers will be rewarded with $2,000 in cash and face off against 10 invited teams in the grand finale. The winning duo in each grand finale will not only receive $15,000 to split between them but also free burritos. $7,500, $5,000, and $2,500 will be given out to those in second, third, and fourth place respectively, alongside burritos.

Who else is taking part in the Chipotle Challenger Series?

If previous CCS events are anything to go by, major figures like Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha, New York Subliners’ recently-signed creator Aydan, and American football star JuJu Smith-Schuster can be expected to be part of the invited sides that will compete alongside qualified teams in the final competition.

@ChipotleTweets is back with another 🌶️ #ChipotleChallengerSeries 🌶️! Compete as a @FortniteGame duo and win free 🌯 burritos 🌯 for a year plus 💰$65,000 worth of cash prizes to be given away. The first qualifier match begins on March 23rd.

Register at https://t.co/6Ksr5C4Pea pic.twitter.com/ecWhSW4qZ4 — CHALLONGE! (@Challonge) March 19, 2021

Chipotle have teamed up with Logitech to award top duos with custom ASTRO headsets and digital codes to spend on their products throughout the series. Competitors must be at least 13 years of age to compete and be residents of the United States or Canada. Full details are available here.

