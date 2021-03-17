Warzone star Aydan officially joins New York Subliners as new organization

Call of Duty: Warzone star and former Fortnite pro Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad has officially joined the New York Subliners, marking his first new organization since leaving Ghost Gaming back in April 2020.

When Aydan left Ghost, where he had built up a massive Fortnite audience, he explained that part of the reason was because it didn’t feel like the partnership was as mutually beneficial as it could have been: “I was just growing so fast and … growing Ghost and Ghost wasn’t growing me.”

His own growth continued after leaving the organization, as his self-branded Alliance has grown to over 600,000 followers on Twitter over 2 million followers on Twitch. Now crowned as the highest-earning Warzone player, after months of narrowing Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas’ lead, Aydan is as highly coveted a content creator as can be.

Since releasing in March 2020, Warzone has stood among the top titles on Twitch on a daily basis, with millions of dollars spent on prize pools and Twitch subscriptions galore. Aydan, as the biggest earner in the game’s young history, was therefore a hotly contested commodity among free-agent streamers.

Days after eclipsing HusKerrs as the highest earner in Warzone, Aydan has announced his new organization on stream — revealing a Subliners jersey and a very New York introduction video.

As part of the new partnership, NYSL have revealed that they will be working on upcoming Warzone tourneys with Aydan as he creates content under the team’s banner. As a cherry on top, the organization gifted him a signed Kevin Durant jersey — a nice present from the Brooklyn Nets superstar who recently invested in NYSL’s overarching company, Andbox.

With over $140,000 earned in Warzone tournaments thus far, Aydan has racked up serious accolades and those should only grow now that he can play a part in crafting tourneys with NYSL. At the start of Black Ops Cold War’s integration in the battle royale, he played in NYSL’s $100K tournament.

This marks Aydan’s first organization since leaving Ghost in April 2020 and also marks NYSL’s first-ever Warzone streamer signing. The organization follows in the footsteps of 100 Thieves, who signed Tommey and Rated earlier in the year.