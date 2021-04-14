How to get Fortnite x Batman skins: Harley Quinn, Armored Batman, more - Dexerto

Fortnite players will be able to get some interesting DC skins during the course of the Batman x Fortnite comic book run, which will combine the DC Universe together with the battle royale game in a variety of ways. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

DC and Fortnite’s official crossover has been a long time coming. The two originally collaborated on a Batman skin back a few years back and after a few more cosmetics from the comic book universe made their way into the game, the two franchises are gearing up for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a full-blown comic book crossover.

As previously announced, fans who purchase each book in the series will receive a special in-game item. Some might be skins, but not all of them have been confirmed. Here’s what we know so far.

Issue #1 Item: Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit

This is one that we’ve known for the longest time but it’s still nice to get a confirmation. Fans who purchase the first issue of the Batman/Fortnite comic book will receive the Rebirth Harkey Quinn Outfit.

This outfit is based, as the name suggests, on her look from the DC Rebirth run in the comics. It sports a red and black jacket, alongside her classic red and blue pigtails.

It’s a pretty interesting look and sets itself apart from the other Harley Quinn skins that have been featured in the game.

If you don’t want to pick up the comic book issue for yourself and get immediate access to the cosmetic, it’ll also be available to purchase within the Fortnite Item Shop sometime in June 2021.

Armored Batman Zero Outfit

Players who purchase all six issues of the comic will receive the special Armored Batman Zero Outfit. What the suit looks like is currently unknown, but fans who get them all will find out in the coming months.

As of the time of this writing, DC nor Epic Games have announced if fans will be able to get their hands on the skin through the Item Shop, however, given the fact that its a reward for buying all issues, it seems like that won’t be happening.

Of course, we’ll continue to update this article as new skins get revealed, including the Armored Batman Zero Outfit, so be sure to keep your eyes locked to Dexerto for all the latest info.