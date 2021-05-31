 All qualified players for the Fortnite All-Star Showdown - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

All qualified players for the Fortnite All-Star Showdown

Published: 31/May/2021 23:55

by Nick Farrell
fortnite fncs all stars event
Epic Games

Share

FNCS

We may be taking a pause on the next wave of FNCS, but in the meantime, Epic will be hosting the first-ever FNCS All-Star Showdown, which promises to bring some incredible action!

Competitive Fortnite has just seen another FNCS done and dusted with after the conclusion of Season 6’s FNCS over the course of May 28-30. While there were some expected results in regions such as North America West, intense action is something we were overwhelmed with over the weekend.

Now, with Season 7 all on our minds, there is something new and exciting in store for competitive players. The FNCS All-Star Showdown is a brand new event for the best players from this past FNCS, and if you are looking to see who has qualified, we have got you covered.

Advertisement

axe of champions
Epic Games
The Axe of Champions will be in new hands after Season 6’s FNCS

How do players qualify?

Epic posted some details regarding the All-Star Showdown before the festivities of Season 6 kicked off in April. They noted that all players from the top 15 trios in each region for Season 5 and Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals will automatically qualify for the event, and they are going to fill in the remaining spots with some invited players.

So, now that this past FNCS is concluded, we can now view all the players aiming to take home their share of the $3 million prize pool that will be on the line for this Solo event.

Keep in mind that the All-Star Showdown is not only going to be a solo competition: As in the new trailer Epic posted for the event, there are going to be some fun non-battle royale game modes players will take part in!

Advertisement

We are going to break down all the qualified players from each region that will be taking part in the FNCS All-Star Showdown down below. However, if a trio qualified in Season 5 and placed top 15 once again in Season 6, Epic is going to send out invitations based on consistency over the course of both season’s Grand Finals.

Europe

GUILD HEN75 GUILD JannisZ Chapix GUILD Flikk
GUILD Аnas Gamma Th0masHD Wave Vadeal BL Noahreyli ӝ
rezon ay лол Grizi SnayzOnBTC xsweeze.mces NRG benjуfishу
MCES Andilex TrainH Umplify TrainH Matsoe BL Setty
Gamma Kami GXR teeq GLORIOUS snаp Heretics Miro
Flames Swag 7 apeks IDrop 7 GUILD TаySon 100T MrSavage
Lootboy mexe Michаel ツ VEROХ Wave Kikoo 97
LootBoy Slender, XIV starboymosh Homyno ewen MCES DKS
eg0p1ayer.BDS Jоefn V4 Jur3ky Shadow 1118
LootBoy Queasy44 heretics packo Centric Rakso AOS nebsмasteя
SRN M1lo Siko Ceesay Lootboy Pinq 7 Glоrious TruleX
vitality stompy- Wave Jur3ky Falcon Refsgaard NVD Endretta
Grizi 4zr nayte2199 WAVE Hudinini kiryachelfg
stormyritelfg Gambit Toose Heretics K1nzеll wakie 7
zеykoo BeGenius Sun beGenius Jules AOS nebs
LootBoy bubаk Devour WaiZ Solarу Floki Homyno Clément
GO Decyptos RedRush 123 FL7 xsterioz EV Mappi
Wave Joe LootBoy Shadоw CL Sаfik Siberiajkeе
CL iRezUmi stompyrite

North America East

It was Reverse2K’s, Deyy, and Mero’s time to shine, as they took home the FNCS crown once again.

LG Slackes 1P Acornski G2 Jаhq Cоmmandment
FaZe Cented, NRG Edgey BBG Bucke BBG Khanasty
G2 MackWood ENDL8SS DEYY ENDLESS MERO ENDLESS Reverse2K
NRG СІіх SEN BUGHA FаZe Bizzle FS Degen
 FS Ajerss skqttles BBG Kreozard  XTRA Illest
C9 Avery NRG ZAYT TrainH saffy Liquid ЅТRETCН
noob teyo chimpkky Tabnae PURE OSP7
 bully bully 39 Fryst C9 gаbe Tahi
sprite LG Jampеr C9 nosh paper
narwhаl Elitе Crunchy TNA ZLEM Elite frat
Snakeccept Pxlarized XPRT Domski yt duskyiwnl
O zir vo  Threats DT Rise FaZe Megga
Rocаine FаZe Dubs SEN Aspect XPRT Cazz
OA Whofishy nut TNG Chukky Fаtch
PaMstou wCarey Nittle Casqer
G2 Smqcked XTRA Furiouѕ Ghоst Blаke XSET Ceice
Liquid Scopеd  ENDLESS TRAGIX

North America West

To no one’s surprise, we saw the first three-time FNCS Champions as Arkham, Rehx, and Epikwhale once again stood atop the leaderboard at the end of North America West.

Advertisement

 

100T Arkhram 100T rehx NRG EpikWhale tsg kenshi
 tsg snacky pure chriѕ XTRA Quinn Jucygoatified101
NorCal dylannx7 TSG DaChicken  slct avail Kytrex
alexgοnzsoccer85 clg versace p bizqufan932 pure spideyy
NorCal Blizyzyzy 5G nate TRNL TrashyTHD  TRNL exе
Kyle Poppins 34 Xen Jagveer Xen Mojo ZH22 Solution
TRNL Criizux norcal alithy NorCal Frap. XTRA Reet7
 4DRStorm Akella Maken CLG symetrical TD Dog7,
NC zinqxzǃ Pure Raysǃ SLCT ChaseTB20 Lunch
SLCT Zehlo  Balanced Decay  mse -ж- grоvr
pure natee Pure Kube xtra leb XTRA Tautai
TRNL Wheels XTRA Caleb tsg favs bluzro
5G Nigel Balanced Nani adambae8  chronic cozz
100T Falconer Silly Trix Pure Mony Reguletor
XTRA MIDDADDY 5G verny Assault Baccada mаken
 AK Poodle wavyjacob g0dku apex cuh
NorCal fecoy Bloom Riversаn xen smoq Pure eclipse
Susbaka Poffiee CRIIZUX Frap verT

Brazil

Brazil’s past FNCS winner was none other than the newly crowned Faze Clan member, K1NG.

FAZE K1NG
FaZe
K1NG dominated the Brazilian region

 

eRa cadu VКS 100UM SNG kıng persa smoke
TRNL Ed nicks rym the beast nov1dade
Pronexchi ON lil моjа FURY histtory Mxrcio7
kurtzv2 Frosty TCE redlee DEMONRUSTYACHE32
eRa xown FаZe k1nG eRa KBR 9z Barella1x
TRNL bedin FURY sнeco LOUD lelеo SNG diguera7
9z H4wwk TRIBE Juanzin  kalifaszn fishу ӝ
 Nahueski507 9z Twayko Beтто fazer74
Nаvars Liquid Pulga mɑster Suetam
DETONA Kayky NEW Insano NEW Lørd Riquelmee
TDDEMOCNEYACHE32 Germán22 reтake C9 blackoutz
TRIBE OPai VКS Seeyun SNG Frаns SNG kitоz
ABT Persa  TRNL Ed washington l2 ndр
VillaMix origins TCE dott1  LEISER xeat TCE Scarpa
histtory мoja dıguera TCE collet
TCE wey TCE ooguneves74 DEMONFISHYEY Nahue507
Sanku Ackerman ABT pinatake ABT Pattaty ϟ pina
Digai

Oceanic

One aspect to keep in mind is that Muz, looter and speedy are all moving to North America East in the next few weeks, so it is unclear which region they will be taking part in!

Muz Looter speedy Agent SorifGoms
volx syncyfishy x2Suns  tp mechszn
kоrq Raptah x2prhzy Oatley
Fresh agent re11 newbatoon. noob jynx
wavyalecc PWR worthy FURY Remi  pace
sprаz basil 74 Forbidden Vortex Jace
Mako Pumpkin  CLR hardworker sunzw1k3 2321451254213123
HVT Breso HVT Kulture HVT LunR  ronin
Agent Eshz Forbidden Zanz GLM oreo AGENT Raiku
hvt bathanocefn HVT Zedox GLM sioszn nio ӝ
HVT Zedoxs pet  SYX Keemo kа-zu-ki  SPG Dj
MG cryz overt bathan CLR Zedox GLM sio
raptаh Psyper JFT Prhzy Vоrtexzr
chainz onfroy jft price repulseszn PWR alecc
x2 Cоde x2Twins egirl newbatoon Sоrif
TM bluezie Mako rip VRTX Mania Agent Thrusty
fаllеп 6S gek big glizzy synr TM Jvano

Asia

Petperpan, the Solo World Cup qualifier from 2019, has been making his mark on the region ever since and pulled off 4th place in the recent FNCS Grand Finals.

CR QJАC cr naetor様 GOL.D.RОGER FCS Fram ncr
ALBA まるお あぁああぁぁあぁぁぁあああぁああ ごっとらびっと alba L4ex
FCS Monster CRRRRRRRRRRRRRIZ  Rid WildHawk ゆ機 Rid Rimr Knight
T1 SinOoh 666 T1 EnvyWhale Asudfishy ぼっと 化
ncr rainy NSR みや cr yuseakun  stork 笑
 KUREN 覇 しゅんしゃんだ LCF りる LBR やま
GW_Lettuce CREssway GW Hamuppii CЕ 2SNgNl
CE fa1zzyy ce jozyа AQ demon x CE Moon
Swillium delta syamuuuuuu  FA たかちゃん CR スカっとスカスカ
私の彼女 まいぽ Rylе CRノRuri MaufinTT
Rid Bob Knight マニマニRio るーさな.jp マニマニTig
KWZ Allen shamokiy CE Force ӝ CЕ 2SNgNl
 CE fa1zzyy CE Jozya ragis w  Riddle Maufin 7
Peterpan x1now еverlasting FIyingFlоpper38
CE Fortik SVN pizdun CE leyyner ce seakhram
Runa King 7 MRE Walver. CE ℤötαχ крыса0_о
adam the gamer fiz the gamer zuity the gamer CA.Naoyä
Vеrzide STRONG HUMАN alba rainy nsr miyaだゾ

Middle East

Eltrocity KuKi Falcon Phantom  GXR Nylereyli ӝ Falcon Modisk
SAQR Souriаnо Falcon Kai Falcon Snowitr0 Falcon Νm7
Falcon Νm7 Falcon Speedy SCYTES Heif SCYTES Heif
SCYTES vagnaR  TU I4xPRO  TU Dexefite SAQR QnDx
Falcon FHD  Falcon Yonx Falcon KiritoKun SAQR Njﱞby
SAQR Unіt reformed ali, Arrow Faris LND eKKo
Eagle fahad Hawk Mansour Sudor SKULLY NMR 3BoooD
NMR Tooke ӝ DNA Mjeedeyy Fаlcon Spy TU iExon
 SAQR Rapit Lоzer Sudor Naif KINGS Metab
Sudor Balor DeattFan109 Exploit Deatt vF SCYTES Flamors
BQ Odeh Crip Fw Yuuki Digger Naif Digger KASPR
Digger C2razy 98 Falcon Rv Falcon 19yo Falcon FHD
Falcon Yonx AQ Khalood LND Ski LND Ax3
Bnga ӝ KaKaRoT 19 YaLLa QwAy SAQR QnDx
 SAQR Rapit SAQR Unіt KINGS FKS KINGS Metabziz
SAQR 506 Hawk Hulkskun Astra Minas HWR Smsom

We are sure Epic is going to announce the invited players and those who will qualify off of consistency points in the coming weeks, and we can’t wait for the first-ever All-Stars Showdown event!

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement