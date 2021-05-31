All qualified players for the Fortnite All-Star Showdown - Dexerto

We may be taking a pause on the next wave of FNCS, but in the meantime, Epic will be hosting the first-ever FNCS All-Star Showdown, which promises to bring some incredible action!
Competitive Fortnite has just seen another FNCS done and dusted with after the conclusion of Season 6’s FNCS over the course of May 28-30. While there were some expected results in regions such as North America West, intense action is something we were overwhelmed with over the weekend.
Now, with Season 7 all on our minds, there is something new and exciting in store for competitive players. The FNCS All-Star Showdown is a brand new event for the best players from this past FNCS, and if you are looking to see who has qualified, we have got you covered.
How do players qualify?
Epic posted some details regarding the All-Star Showdown before the festivities of Season 6 kicked off in April. They noted that all players from the top 15 trios in each region for Season 5 and Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals will automatically qualify for the event, and they are going to fill in the remaining spots with some invited players.
So, now that this past FNCS is concluded, we can now view all the players aiming to take home their share of the $3 million prize pool that will be on the line for this Solo event.
Keep in mind that the All-Star Showdown is not only going to be a solo competition: As in the new trailer Epic posted for the event, there are going to be some fun non-battle royale game modes players will take part in!
We are going to break down all the qualified players from each region that will be taking part in the FNCS All-Star Showdown down below. However, if a trio qualified in Season 5 and placed top 15 once again in Season 6, Epic is going to send out invitations based on consistency over the course of both season’s Grand Finals.
Europe
|GUILD HEN75
|GUILD JannisZ
|Chapix
|GUILD Flikk
|GUILD Аnas
|Gamma Th0masHD
|Wave Vadeal
|BL Noahreyli ӝ
|rezon ay лол
|Grizi SnayzOnBTC
|xsweeze.mces
|NRG benjуfishу
|MCES Andilex
|TrainH Umplify
|TrainH Matsoe
|BL Setty
|Gamma Kami
|GXR teeq
|GLORIOUS snаp
|Heretics Miro
|Flames Swag 7
|apeks IDrop 7
|GUILD TаySon
|100T MrSavage
|Lootboy mexe
|Michаel ツ
|VEROХ
|Wave Kikoo 97
|LootBoy Slender,
|XIV starboymosh
|Homyno ewen
|MCES DKS
|eg0p1ayer.BDS
|Jоefn
|V4 Jur3ky
|Shadow 1118
|LootBoy Queasy44
|heretics packo
|Centric Rakso
|AOS nebsмasteя
|SRN M1lo
|Siko Ceesay
|Lootboy Pinq 7
|Glоrious TruleX
|vitality stompy-
|Wave Jur3ky
|Falcon Refsgaard
|NVD Endretta
|Grizi 4zr
|nayte2199
|WAVE Hudinini
|kiryachelfg
|stormyritelfg
|Gambit Toose
|Heretics K1nzеll
|wakie 7
|zеykoo
|BeGenius Sun
|beGenius Jules
|AOS nebs
|LootBoy bubаk
|Devour WaiZ
|Solarу Floki
|Homyno Clément
|GO Decyptos
|RedRush 123
|FL7 xsterioz
|EV Mappi
|Wave Joe
|LootBoy Shadоw
|CL Sаfik
|Siberiajkeе
|CL iRezUmi
|stompyrite
North America East
It was Reverse2K’s, Deyy, and Mero’s time to shine, as they took home the FNCS crown once again.
Congratulations to the Chapter 2 Season 6 NAE FNCS Champions 🥳🥳🥳
🥇 @MeroFN
🥇 @Reverse2k
🥇 @DeyyFN pic.twitter.com/CQypXDcZ36
— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) May 31, 2021
|LG Slackes
|1P Acornski
|G2 Jаhq
|Cоmmandment
|FaZe Cented,
|NRG Edgey
|BBG Bucke
|BBG Khanasty
|G2 MackWood
|ENDL8SS DEYY
|ENDLESS MERO
|ENDLESS Reverse2K
|NRG СІіх
|SEN BUGHA
|FаZe Bizzle
|FS Degen
|FS Ajerss
|skqttles
|BBG Kreozard
|XTRA Illest
|C9 Avery
|NRG ZAYT
|TrainH saffy
|Liquid ЅТRETCН
|noob teyo
|chimpkky
|Tabnae
|PURE OSP7
|bully bully 39
|Fryst C9
|gаbe
|Tahi
|sprite
|LG Jampеr
|C9 nosh
|paper
|narwhаl
|Elitе Crunchy
|TNA ZLEM
|Elite frat
|Snakeccept
|Pxlarized
|XPRT Domski
|yt duskyiwnl
|O zir vo
|Threats
|DT Rise
|FaZe Megga
|Rocаine
|FаZe Dubs
|SEN Aspect
|XPRT Cazz
|OA Whofishy
|nut
|TNG Chukky
|Fаtch
|PaMstou
|wCarey
|Nittle
|Casqer
|G2 Smqcked
|XTRA Furiouѕ
|Ghоst Blаke
|XSET Ceice
|Liquid Scopеd
|ENDLESS TRAGIX
North America West
To no one’s surprise, we saw the first three-time FNCS Champions as Arkham, Rehx, and Epikwhale once again stood atop the leaderboard at the end of North America West.
|100T Arkhram
|100T rehx
|NRG EpikWhale
|tsg kenshi
|tsg snacky
|pure chriѕ
|XTRA Quinn
|Jucygoatified101
|NorCal dylannx7
|TSG DaChicken
|slct avail
|Kytrex
|alexgοnzsoccer85
|clg versace p
|bizqufan932
|pure spideyy
|NorCal Blizyzyzy
|5G nate
|TRNL TrashyTHD
|TRNL exе
|Kyle Poppins 34
|Xen Jagveer
|Xen Mojo
|ZH22 Solution
|TRNL Criizux
|norcal alithy
|NorCal Frap.
|XTRA Reet7
|4DRStorm
|Akella Maken
|CLG symetrical
|TD Dog7,
|NC zinqxzǃ
|Pure Raysǃ
|SLCT ChaseTB20
|Lunch
|SLCT Zehlo
|Balanced Decay
|mse -ж-
|grоvr
|pure natee
|Pure Kube
|xtra leb
|XTRA Tautai
|TRNL Wheels
|XTRA Caleb
|tsg favs
|bluzro
|5G Nigel
|Balanced Nani
|adambae8
|chronic cozz
|100T Falconer
|Silly Trix
|Pure Mony
|Reguletor
|XTRA MIDDADDY
|5G verny
|Assault Baccada
|mаken
|AK Poodle
|wavyjacob
|g0dku
|apex cuh
|NorCal fecoy
|Bloom Riversаn
|xen smoq
|Pure eclipse
|Susbaka Poffiee
|CRIIZUX
|Frap
|verT
Brazil
Brazil’s past FNCS winner was none other than the newly crowned Faze Clan member, K1NG.
|eRa cadu
|VКS 100UM
|SNG kıng
|persa smoke
|TRNL Ed
|nicks
|rym the beast
|nov1dade
|Pronexchi ON
|lil моjа
|FURY histtory
|Mxrcio7
|kurtzv2
|Frosty
|TCE redlee
|DEMONRUSTYACHE32
|eRa xown
|FаZe k1nG
|eRa KBR
|9z Barella1x
|TRNL bedin
|FURY sнeco
|LOUD lelеo
|SNG diguera7
|9z H4wwk
|TRIBE Juanzin
|kalifaszn
|fishу ӝ
|Nahueski507
|9z Twayko
|Beтто
|fazer74
|Nаvars
|Liquid Pulga
|mɑster
|Suetam
|DETONA Kayky
|NEW Insano
|NEW Lørd
|Riquelmee
|TDDEMOCNEYACHE32
|Germán22
|reтake
|C9 blackoutz
|TRIBE OPai
|VКS Seeyun
|SNG Frаns
|SNG kitоz
|ABT Persa
|TRNL Ed
|washington l2
|ndр
|VillaMix origins
|TCE dott1
|LEISER xeat
|TCE Scarpa
|histtory
|мoja
|dıguera
|TCE collet
|TCE wey
|TCE ooguneves74
|DEMONFISHYEY
|Nahue507
|Sanku Ackerman
|ABT pinatake
|ABT Pattaty ϟ
|pina
|Digai
Oceanic
One aspect to keep in mind is that Muz, looter and speedy are all moving to North America East in the next few weeks, so it is unclear which region they will be taking part in!
|Muz
|Looter
|speedy
|Agent SorifGoms
|volx
|syncyfishy
|x2Suns
|tp mechszn
|kоrq
|Raptah
|x2prhzy
|Oatley
|Fresh
|agent re11
|newbatoon.
|noob jynx
|wavyalecc
|PWR worthy
|FURY Remi
|pace
|sprаz
|basil 74
|Forbidden Vortex
|Jace
|Mako Pumpkin
|CLR hardworker
|sunzw1k3
|2321451254213123
|HVT Breso
|HVT Kulture
|HVT LunR
|ronin
|Agent Eshz
|Forbidden Zanz
|GLM oreo
|AGENT Raiku
|hvt bathanocefn
|HVT Zedox
|GLM sioszn
|nio ӝ
|HVT Zedoxs pet
|SYX Keemo
|kа-zu-ki
|SPG Dj
|MG cryz
|overt bathan
|CLR Zedox
|GLM sio
|raptаh
|Psyper
|JFT Prhzy
|Vоrtexzr
|chainz onfroy
|jft price
|repulseszn
|PWR alecc
|x2
|Cоde x2Twins
|egirl newbatoon
|Sоrif
|TM bluezie
|Mako rip
|VRTX Mania
|Agent Thrusty
|fаllеп
|6S gek
|big glizzy synr
|TM Jvano
Asia
Petperpan, the Solo World Cup qualifier from 2019, has been making his mark on the region ever since and pulled off 4th place in the recent FNCS Grand Finals.
4th PLACE IN FNCS GRAND FINALS GG pic.twitter.com/kXUhGFdvyb
— Peterpan (@Peterpan_FN) May 30, 2021
|CR QJАC
|cr naetor様
|GOL.D.RОGER
|FCS Fram ncr
|ALBA まるお
|あぁああぁぁあぁぁぁあああぁああ
|ごっとらびっと
|alba L4ex
|FCS Monster
|CRRRRRRRRRRRRRIZ
|Rid WildHawk ゆ機
|Rid Rimr Knight
|T1 SinOoh 666
|T1 EnvyWhale
|Asudfishy
|ぼっと 化
|ncr rainy
|NSR みや
|cr yuseakun
|stork 笑
|KUREN 覇
|しゅんしゃんだ
|LCF りる
|LBR やま
|GW_Lettuce
|CREssway
|GW Hamuppii
|CЕ 2SNgNl
|CE fa1zzyy
|ce jozyа
|AQ demon x
|CE Moon
|Swillium
|delta syamuuuuuu
|FA たかちゃん
|CR スカっとスカスカ
|私の彼女 まいぽ
|Rylе
|CRノRuri
|MaufinTT
|Rid Bob Knight
|マニマニRio
|るーさな.jp
|マニマニTig
|KWZ Allen
|shamokiy
|CE Force ӝ
|CЕ 2SNgNl
|CE fa1zzyy
|CE Jozya
|ragis w
|Riddle Maufin 7
|Peterpan
|x1now
|еverlasting
|FIyingFlоpper38
|CE Fortik
|SVN pizdun
|CE leyyner
|ce seakhram
|Runa King 7
|MRE Walver.
|CE ℤötαχ
|крыса0_о
|adam the gamer
|fiz the gamer
|zuity the gamer
|CA.Naoyä
|Vеrzide
|STRONG HUMАN
|alba rainy
|nsr miyaだゾ
Middle East
|Eltrocity KuKi
|Falcon Phantom
|GXR Nylereyli ӝ
|Falcon Modisk
|SAQR Souriаnо
|Falcon Kai
|Falcon Snowitr0
|Falcon Νm7
|Falcon Speedy
|SCYTES Heif
|SCYTES vagnaR
|TU I4xPRO
|TU Dexefite
|SAQR QnDx
|Falcon FHD
|Falcon Yonx
|Falcon KiritoKun
|SAQR Njﱞby
|SAQR Unіt
|reformed ali,
|Arrow Faris
|LND eKKo
|Eagle fahad
|Hawk Mansour
|Sudor SKULLY
|NMR 3BoooD
|NMR Tooke ӝ
|DNA Mjeedeyy
|Fаlcon Spy
|TU iExon
|SAQR Rapit
|Lоzer
|Sudor Naif
|KINGS Metab
|Sudor Balor
|DeattFan109
|Exploit Deatt vF
|SCYTES Flamors
|BQ Odeh Crip
|Fw Yuuki
|Digger Naif
|Digger KASPR
|Digger C2razy 98
|Falcon Rv
|Falcon 19yo
|Falcon FHD
|Falcon Yonx
|AQ Khalood
|LND Ski
|LND Ax3
|Bnga ӝ
|KaKaRoT 19
|YaLLa QwAy
|SAQR QnDx
|SAQR Rapit
|SAQR Unіt
|KINGS FKS
|KINGS Metabziz
|SAQR 506
|Hawk Hulkskun
|Astra Minas
|HWR Smsom
We are sure Epic is going to announce the invited players and those who will qualify off of consistency points in the coming weeks, and we can’t wait for the first-ever All-Stars Showdown event!
