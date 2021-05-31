All qualified players for the Fortnite All-Star Showdown - Dexerto

We may be taking a pause on the next wave of FNCS, but in the meantime, Epic will be hosting the first-ever FNCS All-Star Showdown, which promises to bring some incredible action!

Competitive Fortnite has just seen another FNCS done and dusted with after the conclusion of Season 6’s FNCS over the course of May 28-30. While there were some expected results in regions such as North America West, intense action is something we were overwhelmed with over the weekend.

Now, with Season 7 all on our minds, there is something new and exciting in store for competitive players. The FNCS All-Star Showdown is a brand new event for the best players from this past FNCS, and if you are looking to see who has qualified, we have got you covered.

How do players qualify?

Epic posted some details regarding the All-Star Showdown before the festivities of Season 6 kicked off in April. They noted that all players from the top 15 trios in each region for Season 5 and Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals will automatically qualify for the event, and they are going to fill in the remaining spots with some invited players.

So, now that this past FNCS is concluded, we can now view all the players aiming to take home their share of the $3 million prize pool that will be on the line for this Solo event.

Keep in mind that the All-Star Showdown is not only going to be a solo competition: As in the new trailer Epic posted for the event, there are going to be some fun non-battle royale game modes players will take part in!

We are going to break down all the qualified players from each region that will be taking part in the FNCS All-Star Showdown down below. However, if a trio qualified in Season 5 and placed top 15 once again in Season 6, Epic is going to send out invitations based on consistency over the course of both season’s Grand Finals.

Europe

GUILD HEN75 GUILD JannisZ Chapix GUILD Flikk GUILD Аnas Gamma Th0masHD Wave Vadeal BL Noahreyli ӝ rezon ay лол Grizi SnayzOnBTC xsweeze.mces NRG benjуfishу MCES Andilex TrainH Umplify TrainH Matsoe BL Setty Gamma Kami GXR teeq GLORIOUS snаp Heretics Miro Flames Swag 7 apeks IDrop 7 GUILD TаySon 100T MrSavage Lootboy mexe Michаel ツ VEROХ Wave Kikoo 97 LootBoy Slender, XIV starboymosh Homyno ewen MCES DKS eg0p1ayer.BDS Jоefn V4 Jur3ky Shadow 1118 LootBoy Queasy44 heretics packo Centric Rakso AOS nebsмasteя SRN M1lo Siko Ceesay Lootboy Pinq 7 Glоrious TruleX vitality stompy- Wave Jur3ky Falcon Refsgaard NVD Endretta Grizi 4zr nayte2199 WAVE Hudinini kiryachelfg stormyritelfg Gambit Toose Heretics K1nzеll wakie 7 zеykoo BeGenius Sun beGenius Jules AOS nebs LootBoy bubаk Devour WaiZ Solarу Floki Homyno Clément GO Decyptos RedRush 123 FL7 xsterioz EV Mappi Wave Joe LootBoy Shadоw CL Sаfik Siberiajkeе CL iRezUmi stompyrite

North America East

It was Reverse2K’s, Deyy, and Mero’s time to shine, as they took home the FNCS crown once again.

LG Slackes 1P Acornski G2 Jаhq Cоmmandment FaZe Cented, NRG Edgey BBG Bucke BBG Khanasty G2 MackWood ENDL8SS DEYY ENDLESS MERO ENDLESS Reverse2K NRG СІіх SEN BUGHA FаZe Bizzle FS Degen FS Ajerss skqttles BBG Kreozard XTRA Illest C9 Avery NRG ZAYT TrainH saffy Liquid ЅТRETCН noob teyo chimpkky Tabnae PURE OSP7 bully bully 39 Fryst C9 gаbe Tahi sprite LG Jampеr C9 nosh paper narwhаl Elitе Crunchy TNA ZLEM Elite frat Snakeccept Pxlarized XPRT Domski yt duskyiwnl O zir vo Threats DT Rise FaZe Megga Rocаine FаZe Dubs SEN Aspect XPRT Cazz OA Whofishy nut TNG Chukky Fаtch PaMstou wCarey Nittle Casqer G2 Smqcked XTRA Furiouѕ Ghоst Blаke XSET Ceice Liquid Scopеd ENDLESS TRAGIX

North America West

To no one’s surprise, we saw the first three-time FNCS Champions as Arkham, Rehx, and Epikwhale once again stood atop the leaderboard at the end of North America West.

100T Arkhram 100T rehx NRG EpikWhale tsg kenshi tsg snacky pure chriѕ XTRA Quinn Jucygoatified101 NorCal dylannx7 TSG DaChicken slct avail Kytrex alexgοnzsoccer85 clg versace p bizqufan932 pure spideyy NorCal Blizyzyzy 5G nate TRNL TrashyTHD TRNL exе Kyle Poppins 34 Xen Jagveer Xen Mojo ZH22 Solution TRNL Criizux norcal alithy NorCal Frap. XTRA Reet7 4DRStorm Akella Maken CLG symetrical TD Dog7, NC zinqxzǃ Pure Raysǃ SLCT ChaseTB20 Lunch SLCT Zehlo Balanced Decay mse -ж- grоvr pure natee Pure Kube xtra leb XTRA Tautai TRNL Wheels XTRA Caleb tsg favs bluzro 5G Nigel Balanced Nani adambae8 chronic cozz 100T Falconer Silly Trix Pure Mony Reguletor XTRA MIDDADDY 5G verny Assault Baccada mаken AK Poodle wavyjacob g0dku apex cuh NorCal fecoy Bloom Riversаn xen smoq Pure eclipse Susbaka Poffiee CRIIZUX Frap verT

Brazil

Brazil’s past FNCS winner was none other than the newly crowned Faze Clan member, K1NG.

eRa cadu VКS 100UM SNG kıng persa smoke TRNL Ed nicks rym the beast nov1dade Pronexchi ON lil моjа FURY histtory Mxrcio7 kurtzv2 Frosty TCE redlee DEMONRUSTYACHE32 eRa xown FаZe k1nG eRa KBR 9z Barella1x TRNL bedin FURY sнeco LOUD lelеo SNG diguera7 9z H4wwk TRIBE Juanzin kalifaszn fishу ӝ Nahueski507 9z Twayko Beтто fazer74 Nаvars Liquid Pulga mɑster Suetam DETONA Kayky NEW Insano NEW Lørd Riquelmee TDDEMOCNEYACHE32 Germán22 reтake C9 blackoutz TRIBE OPai VКS Seeyun SNG Frаns SNG kitоz ABT Persa TRNL Ed washington l2 ndр VillaMix origins TCE dott1 LEISER xeat TCE Scarpa histtory мoja dıguera TCE collet TCE wey TCE ooguneves74 DEMONFISHYEY Nahue507 Sanku Ackerman ABT pinatake ABT Pattaty ϟ pina Digai

Oceanic

One aspect to keep in mind is that Muz, looter and speedy are all moving to North America East in the next few weeks, so it is unclear which region they will be taking part in!

Muz Looter speedy Agent SorifGoms volx syncyfishy x2Suns tp mechszn kоrq Raptah x2prhzy Oatley Fresh agent re11 newbatoon. noob jynx wavyalecc PWR worthy FURY Remi pace sprаz basil 74 Forbidden Vortex Jace Mako Pumpkin CLR hardworker sunzw1k3 2321451254213123 HVT Breso HVT Kulture HVT LunR ronin Agent Eshz Forbidden Zanz GLM oreo AGENT Raiku hvt bathanocefn HVT Zedox GLM sioszn nio ӝ HVT Zedoxs pet SYX Keemo kа-zu-ki SPG Dj MG cryz overt bathan CLR Zedox GLM sio raptаh Psyper JFT Prhzy Vоrtexzr chainz onfroy jft price repulseszn PWR alecc x2 Cоde x2Twins egirl newbatoon Sоrif TM bluezie Mako rip VRTX Mania Agent Thrusty fаllеп 6S gek big glizzy synr TM Jvano

Asia

Petperpan, the Solo World Cup qualifier from 2019, has been making his mark on the region ever since and pulled off 4th place in the recent FNCS Grand Finals.

CR QJАC cr naetor様 GOL.D.RОGER FCS Fram ncr ALBA まるお あぁああぁぁあぁぁぁあああぁああ ごっとらびっと alba L4ex FCS Monster CRRRRRRRRRRRRRIZ Rid WildHawk ゆ機 Rid Rimr Knight T1 SinOoh 666 T1 EnvyWhale Asudfishy ぼっと 化 ncr rainy NSR みや cr yuseakun stork 笑 KUREN 覇 しゅんしゃんだ LCF りる LBR やま GW_Lettuce CREssway GW Hamuppii CЕ 2SNgNl CE fa1zzyy ce jozyа AQ demon x CE Moon Swillium delta syamuuuuuu FA たかちゃん CR スカっとスカスカ 私の彼女 まいぽ Rylе CRノRuri MaufinTT Rid Bob Knight マニマニRio るーさな.jp マニマニTig KWZ Allen shamokiy CE Force ӝ CЕ 2SNgNl CE fa1zzyy CE Jozya ragis w Riddle Maufin 7 Peterpan x1now еverlasting FIyingFlоpper38 CE Fortik SVN pizdun CE leyyner ce seakhram Runa King 7 MRE Walver. CE ℤötαχ крыса0_о adam the gamer fiz the gamer zuity the gamer CA.Naoyä Vеrzide STRONG HUMАN alba rainy nsr miyaだゾ

Middle East

Eltrocity KuKi Falcon Phantom GXR Nylereyli ӝ Falcon Modisk SAQR Souriаnо Falcon Kai Falcon Snowitr0 Falcon Νm7 Falcon Νm7 Falcon Speedy SCYTES Heif SCYTES Heif SCYTES vagnaR TU I4xPRO TU Dexefite SAQR QnDx Falcon FHD Falcon Yonx Falcon KiritoKun SAQR Njﱞby SAQR Unіt reformed ali, Arrow Faris LND eKKo Eagle fahad Hawk Mansour Sudor SKULLY NMR 3BoooD NMR Tooke ӝ DNA Mjeedeyy Fаlcon Spy TU iExon SAQR Rapit Lоzer Sudor Naif KINGS Metab Sudor Balor DeattFan109 Exploit Deatt vF SCYTES Flamors BQ Odeh Crip Fw Yuuki Digger Naif Digger KASPR Digger C2razy 98 Falcon Rv Falcon 19yo Falcon FHD Falcon Yonx AQ Khalood LND Ski LND Ax3 Bnga ӝ KaKaRoT 19 YaLLa QwAy SAQR QnDx SAQR Rapit SAQR Unіt KINGS FKS KINGS Metabziz SAQR 506 Hawk Hulkskun Astra Minas HWR Smsom

We are sure Epic is going to announce the invited players and those who will qualify off of consistency points in the coming weeks, and we can’t wait for the first-ever All-Stars Showdown event!