Fortnite trio go back-to-back with FNCS Season 6 win: Grand Finals results & final placements - Dexerto

The long-awaited conclusion of another round of Fortnite’s FNCS is coming to a close worldwide. With the results from regions starting to roll in, there are some players who have managed to go back-to-back.

The best Fortnite players from around the world have been putting their game to the test in the finale of Season 6’s FNCS. This is the ultimate test for players eyeing the mega prize pool, playing for over two days and duking it out in 12 games.

Now that FNCS is winding down, the final results from regions are being finalized and there are some surprising results. But, there are also some trios that have managed to dominate their region once again and repeat as FNCS champions.

FNCS results

FNCS has produced some intense gameplay over the course of May 28th-30th, and there are players who have proven they are worthy of dawning the Axe of Champions as FNCS winners for this season and beyond.

The trios that placed within the top three of their respective region have earned the privilege to automatically qualify for next season’s FNCS Grand Finals, as long as they do not make any roster changes. But for one trio in Oceania, they are moving to North America East at the start of Season 7, so there will be a new spot up for grabs in the Reboot Round.

Europe

The competition is still ongoing within the European region, so we are awaiting the final results. Be sure to check back later for final placements.

North America East

The same goes for North America East, as FNCS will be kicking off at 5:00 pm EST today; so we have some time to go until the event is concluded.

North America West

The final region that will take place has always been North America West, so expect these results to pour in overnight.

Brazil

Brazil will be kicking off soon, so we should know the final placements in the next coming hours.

Oceania

This was one of the first regions to conclude over the weekend, and the results should not come as a surprise to followers of competitive Fortnite. Muz, looter and Speedy have once again won FNCS, and they are the first back-to-back champions in the world.

One note to take into consideration is that this trio will be moving to North America next season, so they will not have a chance to three-peat in OCE. But, with the way they have been playing over the last six months, they are a formidable force that will put everyone on watch next season.

Place Players Points Prize 1 TNA Muz, TNA looter, TNA Speedy 418 $22,500 2 overt bathan, CLR Zedox, GLM sio 345 $15,000 3 raptаh, Solace Pumpkin, Psyper 336 $9,000 4 JFT Prhzy, Vоrtexzr, GLM sunz 310 $6,300 5 GLM oreo, chainz onfroy, jft price 300 $5,400 6 repulseszn, HVT Eshz, JFT Raiku 296 $4,500 7 PWR Jynх, PWR alecc, PWR worthy 268 $3,900 8 x2 ルダン, Cоde x2Twins, egirl newbatoon 251 $3,300 9 Sоrif, volx, syncyfishy 234 $2,700 10 TM basil, HVT Forbes, Jace 75 233 $1,800

Asia

Asia was much closer than Oceania, as the top two teams were only separated by 15 points, making it a close one for sure.

Place Players Points Prize 1 KWZ Allen, shamokiy, CE Force ӝ 294 $36,000 2 CЕ 2SNgNl, CE fa1zzyy, CE Jozya 279 $24,000 3 ragis w, Riddle Maufin 7, KUREN 王 270 $15,000 4 еverlasting, Washed P1ay2r, x1now 263 $12,000 5 CR Qjac ӝ, CR Naetor 03, rehx cr 234 $10,500 6 CE Fortik, SVN pizdun, CE leyyner 231 $9,000 7 ce seakhram., Runa King 7, CREssway 228 $7,500 8 CR 飛びます瑠璃, CR_RizArt_LOG, Rid WildHawk ゆ機 228 $6,000 9 крыса0_о, MRE Walver., CE ℤötαχ 226 $4,500 10 OWM まいぽり, OWM ぽて, 日本生まれジャパニーズ育ち 225 $3,000

Middle East

Another repeat champion was crowned in the Middle East, and similar to Oceanic it was not close at the top of the leaderboard. However, the action in Middle East always delivers and this event did not let fans down.

Place Players Points Prize 1 vagnarite, KINGS 0000000000, TU Dexefite 376 $30,000 2 Falcon Snowkaz, Falcon Nm7yfishy, Falcon Rv 330 $19,500 3 Falcon Modisk., Falcon Kai, Kings AbuFal7 303 $12,000 4 Falcon 19yo, Falcon FHD, Falcon Yonx 298 $9,000 5 Falcon xSpeedy, SCYTES Heif, SAQR 7manツ 276 $7,500 6 scytes kuki, Falcon Anasilex, GXR Nylilex 274 $6,600 7 Hawk FHD, Sonic Dem0n, OshTekk Hero 273 $5,400 8 хJаm, SAQR Hellon, Deviluссi 228 $4,800 9 KINGS Kroolreyli, SAQR Njﱞby, Msgada1x 224 $4,200 10 map xo, LоFiHD, Arrow Sfa7ilex ӝ 223 $2,400

Be sure to check back frequently, as results from other regions are going to start funneling in, and the leaderboards after day one have been highly contested at the top.