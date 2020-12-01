Dele Alli roasts Kieran Trippier’s skills on Fortnite

Tottenham Hotspur player Dele Alli has roasted England international teammate Kieran Trippier over his gaming skills, bluntly calling him “really bad” at Fortnite.

Alli has recently become a global ambassador for Excel, one of the 10 League of Legends teams in the LEC and a powerhouse of UK esports, having made clear his love of gaming in recent years with his streams on Twitch.

Dele sat down to talk about his love of gaming with Excel, discussing FIFA, Fortnite, and some of the other top footballers he’s played with — but had a few less-than-savoury thoughts on his former Spurs teammate’s abilities.

After being asked who’s “not very good at gaming,” Trippier fell immediately into the firing line.

With a laugh at his friend’s misfortune, Dele revealed that the former Spurs man, unfortunately, falls into that category.

“Kieran Trippier was very late to gaming” Dele said, offering his former teammate somewhat of a lifeline. Before cracking up laughing again, the star added: “He jumped on it and he’s got a lot better but, at the start…”

Dele continued: “He joined Fortnite when we had all been playing for a while, and it was the first time he had played with a controller… so if you tell him to press X, he wouldn’t know which was X.”

Are you taking this slander @trippier2?! 😶 Please don't actually tell us @dele_official had to point out which buttons to press… Full video 👉 https://t.co/12LWRMnl0t pic.twitter.com/f0tMDzyGcG — EXCEL (@EXCEL) December 1, 2020

Not content with letting his name be slandered in the gaming world, Kieran himself quickly responded with some laughing emojis, backing himself up by clarifying that he actually “wasn’t that bad,” though it doesn’t sound great for the full back.

😂😂😂😂😂 I wasn’t that bad . — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) December 1, 2020

Now, surely, fans will be desperate to see Dele and Kieran go head-to-head with one another to see if the latter is really as bad as he sounds.