Dele Alli roasts Kieran Trippier’s skills on Fortnite

Published: 1/Dec/2020 12:16

by Jacob Hale
dele alli and kieran trippier on fortnite
Instagram: delealli / Wikimedia commons: Кирилл Венедиктов

Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur player Dele Alli has roasted England international teammate Kieran Trippier over his gaming skills, bluntly calling him “really bad” at Fortnite.

Alli has recently become a global ambassador for Excel, one of the 10 League of Legends teams in the LEC and a powerhouse of UK esports, having made clear his love of gaming in recent years with his streams on Twitch.

Dele sat down to talk about his love of gaming with Excel, discussing FIFA, Fortnite, and some of the other top footballers he’s played with — but had a few less-than-savoury thoughts on his former Spurs teammate’s abilities.

After being asked who’s “not very good at gaming,” Trippier fell immediately into the firing line.

Dele Alli Excel esports
Excel Esports
Dele joins a growing list of footballers getting involved in the esports scene in one way or another.

With a laugh at his friend’s misfortune, Dele revealed that the former Spurs man, unfortunately, falls into that category.

“Kieran Trippier was very late to gaming” Dele said, offering his former teammate somewhat of a lifeline. Before cracking up laughing again, the star added: “He jumped on it and he’s got a lot better but, at the start…”

Dele continued: “He joined Fortnite when we had all been playing for a while, and it was the first time he had played with a controller… so if you tell him to press X, he wouldn’t know which was X.”

Not content with letting his name be slandered in the gaming world, Kieran himself quickly responded with some laughing emojis, backing himself up by clarifying that he actually “wasn’t that bad,” though it doesn’t sound great for the full back.

Now, surely, fans will be desperate to see Dele and Kieran go head-to-head with one another to see if the latter is really as bad as he sounds.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.