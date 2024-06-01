Fortnite finally gets key Festival feature several months after launch

According to the leaked player survey, Fortnite will soon add Jam Tracks from the Fortnite Festival as lobby music.

Jam Tracks were introduced with Fortnite Festival when it was released at the end of 2023. These tracks can be purchased in the Fortnite Item Shop and used in Fortnite Festival as permanent song additions.

The ability to have these songs for 500 Vbucks each was nice, but some members of the community felt like more use could be implemented. Specifically, making the Jam Tracks into Lobby Music that could be played while waiting for the next game.

The idea behind this request came from the Lobby Music itself, which could be added to Fortnite Festival’s lineup and played in the mode. Some began to wonder why the feature didn’t go both ways.

According to Fortnite leaker Shiina, the feature of adding Jam Tracks as Lobby Music is coming soon. This leak comes from a survey sent to some players.

The community was overjoyed by the news and thankful that their purchase would be used for something other than the Fortnite Festival.

“SO I CAN PLAY YES, AND? EVERY TIME I OPEN FORTNITE? OMFG,” exclaimed one X user.

Other community members shared a similar sentiment, excited to listen to their favorite songs while waiting for their next game. But Epic Games didn’t make this decision quickly; it took a little over three seasons before this feature was implemented.

“TOOK THEM 3 SEASONS BUT WE HERE,” echoed another commenter.

Fortnite didn’t reveal when Jam Tracks will be converted into Lobby Music in the survey sent to players, which means the exact date is still up in the air.

Good news aside, the implementation of Jam Tracks turned into Lobby Music could see the price of the latter potentially increase now that it has a double function.