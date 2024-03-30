Fortnite player conceives idea to bring Jam Tracks to Battle Royale

A new glider concept has surfaced that brings Fortnite Festival to battle royale by incorporating Jam Tracks.

Fortnite expanded its reach by introducing LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. However, there have been only a few instances of crossover between the three modes.

There is the ability to play instruments in battle royale as well as transform cars into skins from Rocket Racing. Outside of that, however, the modes are mostly standalone.

This concept comes from Reddit where the individual used a mixtape as inspiration for a new glider. This glider would have cassette tape falling out of it which would be where the players hold onto it.

In the meantime, the glider’s sound would revolve around Jam Tracks. Players could choose their favorite Jam Track from those they own, and that music would accompany them while using the glider.

“I hope this idea gets adopted in some way just because I would love to have this feature in the game.” said the original poster.

The other comments echoed the sentiment, suggesting that Jam Tracks could serve an alternative purpose. Especially since each track costs 500 vbucks to purchase.

“Using this to subject everyone landing around me to weezer whilst I have copyright music turned off.” joked one user.

A majority of the fan base agreed that they would purchase the glider if it actually came to the game. Fortnite has taken ideas from the fan base before for different skins, which means having the glider added could be a possibility.