Leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics from Fortnitemares v14.40 update - Dexerto

Fortnite

Leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics from Fortnitemares v14.40 update

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:14 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 10:48

by Calum Patterson
Fortnitemares 2020 Midas Revenge
Epic Games

Fortnitemares

With Halloween taking over in Fortnite, and the return of the Fortnitemares event, there are lots of new skins and variants for players to get their hands on. Thanks to data miners, we have a look at these early, as usual.

This is the third year of Fortnitemares – the annual Halloween event in Fortnite that adds spooky decorations to the map, Zombies and some once-a-year cosmetics.

This year, Midas takes center-stage with his surprising return. The character hasn’t been seen since the end of Season 2 when his Device experiment flooded the entire island, but the man with a golden touch has reappeared and taken back control of The Agency, with some help from his Shadow henchmen.

With Fortnite taking a spooky turn for the Halloween season, it’s no surprise that there are some spooky skins on offer for fans of the game to get their hands on, so everyone can get into the spirit.

Fortnitemares 2020
Epic Games
Fortnitemares is back!

Skull Squad skins have become a feature of Fortnitemares, and this year is no exception with new variants including Fishstick and Beef Boss, while Skull Trooper gets a special party makeover with neon lights to make him stand out from the crowd.

There’s also two new pumpkin skins for those who want the jack-o-lantern look this year, while Midas is also getting a special skin style that will see him covered in purple Shadow flames, just like his Henchman. You can take a look at all the leaked cosmetics thanks to HYPEX below.

Leaked Fortnitemares skins

Check out all the leaked skins so far, thanks to reliable leaker HYPEX:

Skull Squad

Punk, Good Doctor, Party Trooper, Head Lock

Ravina, Baba Yaga, Patch

New Midas Skin

Leaked variants

There’s also some skins that we don’t have images for yet, courtesy of @ShiinaBR. These include a Ghost Rider skin and Ghost Busters skin.

We’ll keep you updated with any more skins if they leak, but there’s already lots to get your teeth into with Fortnitemares.

Fortnite

Fortnite 14.40 Update patch notes: Fortnitemares 2020, Charge Shotgun vault

Published: 21/Oct/2020 3:00 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 9:46

by Matt Porter

Fortnitemares

It’s only been a week since the last Fortnite update, but Epic Games are back with the v14.40 patch for the battle royale title, bringing back the Fortnitemares event and vaulting the Charge Shotgun on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. 

Fortnite Season 4 has been all about superheroes, with Marvel stars invading the island as they prepare for the attack of the evil Galactus, which will likely close out the season with a huge event. While characters like Wolverine, Dr. Doom, and Black Panther are here, they’re not the only visitors to appear in the game.

It’s late October, and that can only mean one thing in Fortnite: the ghoulish Fortnitemares annual event is back! This Halloween-themed patch marks the return of Midas, who’s out for revenge after his massive experiment backfired back in Season 2.

With spooky season well underway, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s v14.40 patch.

When is the Fortnite v14.40 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.40 update for Wednesday, October 21. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (8am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v14.40 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the Halloween update.

Fortnite v14.40 Update  patch notes

Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge

It’s October, and that means Halloween is right around the corner! Spooky season in Fortnite means Fortnitemares is back, and this year, Midas is out for revenge.  which will arrive in the game on October 21.

Epic Games say players should prepare for “ghostly new gameplay,” as the popular event returns with a terrifying twist in Solos, Duos, and Squads, meaning you can go it alone or team up with your buddies to experience the 2020 offering of Fortnitemares.

Two characters looking at the screen from Fortnitemares
Epic Games
The Fortnitemares Halloween event usually runs in the last week of October, so patch v14.40 is right on schedule.

Fortnite fans will remember that Midas disappeared after his experiment with the Device went wrong at The Agency, causing the entire map to be submerged underwater thanks to his unfortunate mishap.

Now, the reawakened Midas is back and has laid claim to The Agency, with players joining his army to “fight alongside friend and foe alike and snatch a shadowy victory from the living.” Who makes up his army? None other than his Shadow Henchmen, who will turn you into one of their kind if you get too close. With Midas on the prowl and the Shadow realm invading, get ready for a hectic Halloween unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Charge Shotgun vaulted in Trick or Treat Loot Pool changes

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion in the v14.40 update is the news that the Charge Shotgun has been placed in the vault for the foreseeable future, leaving the Pump and Combat Shotguns as the weapons left in the class.

There are some new additions to the game though, with Epic confirming that “ghoulish weapons” have returned to aid you in the “shadowy showdown.” The Witches Broom will help players soar through the skies, while new consumables in the form of sweets like Candy Corn and Jelly Beans will help you in your fight too. Superpowers have also been rotated again.

Massive PC patch

For those who play on PC, you’ll notice that today’s patch is huge compared to normal weekly updates, coming in at a whopping 27GB when you attempt to download it. There is a reason for this though, and one that will help players in the long term.

The reason behind the huge update is that Epic Games have made optimizations to the game, which result in a massively reduced file size for the overall game, cutting over 60GB off the complete game, while also improving loading performance and making for smaller downloads for future patches.

Fortnite v14.40 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including the issues with Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.40:

General

  • Honey Hitters Pickaxe disabled.

Battle Royale

  • Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.
  • TWIP! Legacy not being awarded.
  • Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble.
  • Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb temporarily disabled in competitive playlists.

Creative Mode

  • Players without matchmaking permissions cannot access the Team Size setting.
  • Sky color does not change when adjusting light color setting.
  • Fog and lighting settings changed in Creative.

Mobile

  • Vehicle buttons missing.
  • Black textures on foil variants on Nintendo Switch.