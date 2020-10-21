Leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics from Fortnitemares v14.40 update - Dexerto

With Halloween taking over in Fortnite, and the return of the Fortnitemares event, there are lots of new skins and variants for players to get their hands on. Thanks to data miners, we have a look at these early, as usual.

This is the third year of Fortnitemares – the annual Halloween event in Fortnite that adds spooky decorations to the map, Zombies and some once-a-year cosmetics.

This year, Midas takes center-stage with his surprising return. The character hasn’t been seen since the end of Season 2 when his Device experiment flooded the entire island, but the man with a golden touch has reappeared and taken back control of The Agency, with some help from his Shadow henchmen.

With Fortnite taking a spooky turn for the Halloween season, it’s no surprise that there are some spooky skins on offer for fans of the game to get their hands on, so everyone can get into the spirit.

Skull Squad skins have become a feature of Fortnitemares, and this year is no exception with new variants including Fishstick and Beef Boss, while Skull Trooper gets a special party makeover with neon lights to make him stand out from the crowd.

There’s also two new pumpkin skins for those who want the jack-o-lantern look this year, while Midas is also getting a special skin style that will see him covered in purple Shadow flames, just like his Henchman. You can take a look at all the leaked cosmetics thanks to HYPEX below.

Leaked Fortnitemares skins

Check out all the leaked skins so far, thanks to reliable leaker HYPEX:

Skull Squad

Punk, Good Doctor, Party Trooper, Head Lock

Ravina, Baba Yaga, Patch

New Midas Skin

The new Midas skin (Its still unfinished i think), he has a cool purple fire on him! pic.twitter.com/IUttpVJgJ4 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

Leaked variants

There’s also some skins that we don’t have images for yet, courtesy of @ShiinaBR. These include a Ghost Rider skin and Ghost Busters skin.

A Ghost Rider skin has been added to the files, according to the strings of the game files! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 21, 2020

Ghostbusters skins have also been added to the files! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 21, 2020

We’ll keep you updated with any more skins if they leak, but there’s already lots to get your teeth into with Fortnitemares.