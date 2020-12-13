Logo
Fortnite

Ali-A has a crazy theory about Fortnite Season 5, but he might be right

Published: 13/Dec/2020 4:56

by Andrew Amos
Ali-A next to Fortnite's Zero Point
Epic Games / YouTube: Ali-A

Share

Ali-A

Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has heard every Fortnite fan theory in the book, but there’s one he truly believes in. The YouTube star believes everything old is new again, and everything in the Fortnite universe is somehow “linked together” ⁠— pointing towards Season 5 as the prime example.

Fortnite players have always theorized about what parts of the game relate to another. It’s part of the parcel when Epic developed a deep enough story and lore behind the game that fans want to dig into.

While this often means smaller things ⁠— a POI with a reference to a character, or some special interactions ⁠— Ali-A believes it’s something much bigger. He believes that everything is interconnected, from the Fortnite world to the real world, and Epic are the puppet-masters.

Epic Games
Ali-A has a crazy theory about the Fortnite world being intertwined with the real world. The craziest thing? He might be right.

“Worlds Collide. If you’ve been playing Fortnite for long enough, you’ll recognize that slogan from Chapter 1 Season 5, and guess what? It’s happening again right now,” the YouTube star claimed.

“We refer to the loop as the infinite looping of playing battle royale games over and over. The storm comes in, someone wins, the storm goes out again, and it repeats. That’s not the only thing looping though…as the Fortnite chapters are looping themselves too.”

He used the two latest Chapter 2 seasons ⁠— four and five ⁠— to prove his point.

“In Chapter 1 Season 4, with all the fake superheroes that were on-set filming in the Fortnite world, and then jump forward to Chapter 2 Season 4, real superheroes in the form of the Marvel world entered the map,” he said.

“The entire theme of Chapter 1 Season 5 was worlds colliding, viking ships appearing on the Fortnite map, Durrr Burger disappearing from the Fortnite world and going to the real world, and here we are again in this season with so many worlds colliding.”

He also claimed that the zero point ‘existed’ somewhere in real life. With all the crossovers Epic are putting on between in-game events and real world occurrences, someone high up is calling the shots.

“Some people have been sending me videos from Egypt of Fortnite battle busses in real life, actually on the streets. We know that when Agent Jonesy jumped through the zero point, he lost his backpack, and I have it ⁠— it was literally sent to me,” he added.

“Anything and everything in the Fortnite world has a reason and has a purpose ⁠— it is all linked together.”

Fortnite Gaming Legends Series Samus Kratos Master Chief
Nintendo / Epic Games / Microsoft
It’s not just the real world, but other game universes too.

This theory has a bit of momentum behind it. Epic certainly has managed to create numerous events to help promote Fortnite, and the real world is a part of their medium.

The chapters looping back on themselves also makes sense ⁠— and it could make the rest of Chapter 2 even more exciting.

Fortnite

Fortnite leaks reveal planes returning in Winterfest Holiday update

Published: 12/Dec/2020 15:45

by Daniel Cleary
Winter airplanes in fortnite
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite dataminers have revealed that Epic Games are preparing to unvault planes, and that they will bring the vehicles back for the upcoming holiday update, ahead of the 14 Days of Fortnite Winterfest event.

There have been plenty of unique vehicles added to Fortnite since the battle royale mode was first launched, with the likes of speedboats, helicopters, and even the controversial Mechs all featuring in past seasons.

One vehicle that was only available for a brief stint after it was added in Chapter 1, Season 7, was the “X-4 Stormwing“ bi-plane which quickly became a fan-favorite feature for the high-octane gameplay experience it offered.

The planes were later removed, ahead of Fortnite Season 8, but many fans have called for them to be unvaulted in Chapter 2 and Epic Games has finally hinted at re-introducing them into the battle royale.

fortnite winter planes with characters on the wings

Fortnite leakers confirm return of planes

Epic has been making plenty of changes ahead of the upcoming Winter holiday event and according to data miners, there are some more major features coming in the next update.

Fortnite leaker Twea shared that new files were added to the game sometime during the Season 5 patch, highlighting the addition of the “Santa Biplane” vehicle in particular.

“Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00,” they explained, “Planes will be making a return this holiday.”

Prominent leaker and YouTuber HappyPower also shared a clip of a teaser for the upcoming winter event which revealed this new plane, giving fans an early look at what is to come.

From the clip, the Santa Biplane has been designed with plenty of festive decorations and it appears to hold sacks of presents on-board, which could potentially have a use in-game.

But, it is worth noting that this promotional teaser has yet to be shared by the Fortnite devs and that the in-game models for these biplanes are still subject to change ahead of their release.

As for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic Games has in-store for Fortnite fans, with all of the festivities expected to start in-game before December 18.