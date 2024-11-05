Apex Legends finally brought a hitscan weapon back in Season 23

Apex Legends brought back a hitscan weapon in Season 23. There have been a lot of OP guns in this game’s history, but this is an unexpected callback that is set to be even better in modern Apex than it was originally.

And no, we’re not referring to Launch Royale here, the game mode bringing back old-school Apex as it was, blemishes and all. One of those blemishes being the original Wingman, an absolute monster of a weapon.

No, Season 23 is bringing back a long-lost weapon to the main Battle Royale game mode, one that had a brief yet memorable reign of terror when it came to Apex’s early days: the select fire Havoc.

Granted, this weapon is only accessible in the care package and takes the Havoc out of the ground loot pool, so you won’t come across it too often. However, this is bringing the long-lauded energy rifle back to its former glory.

Initially, this weapon wasn’t that great until it got a few buffs. But, by the time Apex reached Season 5/6, the select fire Havoc was a demon for one main reason: It may not have the highest damage per shot or a fast fire rate, but it’s basically a hitscan weapon. In a game like Apex Legends, that’s invaluable.

It was always a bit of a niche weapon considering the charge-up timing, but those who mastered that delay were able to easily net kills across the map.

Its damage has been decreased a bit from its prime form, with it dealing 53 damage to the body now, and it has much less headshot damage than before. However, Apex in its modern form just doesn’t have hitscan weapons like this, with the Charge Rifle being justifiably nerfed into the ground.

Despite it being a shell of its former self, the Havoc rifle being returned to 2024 Apex Legends with hitscan makes it an invaluable weapon in the hands of the right player and an absolute menace in final circles if you’re trying to poke at range.

