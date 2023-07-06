100 Thieves announce release date for ProjectX Fortnite game

Nadeshot and ProjectX Chief Project Officer Pete Hawley announced a release date for the 100 Theives’ upcoming Fortnite 3v3 bank heist game.

In March, Epic Games released Fortnite Creative 2.0, also known as the Unreal Editor (UEFN). Creators have harnessed the application’s power to create all new games and experiences within Fortnite’s universe.

For example, Five big Fortnite streamers, including TimTheTatman, Ninha, and NICKMERCS, announced Project V, which is a new battle royale using UEFN. Other popular creations, such as an escape room and open-world pirate adventure, just scratch the surface of what the service can do.

Nadeshot and the 100 Thieves utilized Fortnite Creative 2.0 to design a heist game.

100 Thieves founder Nadeshot sat down with ProjectX Chief Project Officer Pete Hawley to discuss the game. Hawley confirmed the game launches on July 11. It’s a quick turnaround considering development only started in late May.

Hawley explained the gameplay loop of what fans can expect from ProjectX.

“We had one idea and broke it into three pieces; attack the banks, steal the money, and escape in a helicopter.”

The Chief Project Officer also spoke about how ProjectX will open the door for other creations down the line.

“As the engine gets better, we won’t be restricted to just Fortnite content. We will be able to do our own true custom content.”

Nadeshot talked about his excitement about dipping his toes back into the Fortnite community.

“It brought me back to Fortnite, which is a game I fell in love with pretty quickly when it was first released. I am really excited to share this universe with you.”

The 100 Thieves provided a quick glimpse at the game’s map but did not share any gameplay. We will provide an update when we learn more about the upcoming project.

