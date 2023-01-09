MrBeast vows to get “revenge” for PewDiePie by overtaking T-Series in YouTube subs

MrBeast has vowed to get “revenge” for PewDiePie by overtaking T-Series in subs just months after passing PewDiePie to become the most subscribed individual YouTuber on the platform.

Back in 2019, PewDiePie and T-Series went neck and neck against each other in a race to become the first YouTube channel to reach 100,000,000 subscribers.

The race went back and forth between the creators for weeks before T-Series managed to hit the goal first, prompting PewDiePie to release a diss track.

MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie back in November 2022 as well, becoming the most subscribed content creator on YouTube. When asked if he thinks he’ll overtake T-Series as the biggest channel on the platform, his response wasn’t surprising.

MrBeast vows to get “revenge” for PewDiePie

On January 1, MrBeast tweeted two photos showing that his account was the most followed on TikTok as well as the most subscribed on YouTube, amassing nearly 40M subs in just a year.

Someone responded and asked the influencer if he thinks he’ll overtake T-Series.

“Easily. I’ll get revenge for poods,” MrBeast replied.

At the time of writing, T-Series has amassed over 233 million subscribers on the platform.

The India-based music label and movie studio uploads videos several times a week which quickly gain tens of millions of views in the days following.

MrBeast is sitting at 127 million subscribers, but at the rate he’s been growing we may see him take over the platform sooner than later.

We'll have to wait to see what happens, but in the meantime head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.