Woman leaks upcoming Cardi B & Offset McDonald’s meal in viral video

A woman on TikTok has helped leak McDonald’s next big celebrity collaboration meal, bringing Cardi B and her husband Offset’s favorite foods together for the first time.

Over the last few years, McDonald’s has worked together with a variety of musicians to bring their favorite food combos to a limited-edition meal throughout the world.

From J Balvin to Travis Scott, k-pop stars BTS to Saweetie, and more, fans have proven that they love trying out their favorite musician’s meal of choice.

In a video on TikTok, a woman has leaked McDonald’s latest collaboration and this time it’s featuring Cardi B and her husband Offset.

TikToker leaks McDonald’s meal with Cardi B and Offset

In a video posted on February 7, TikToker msscappalott shared the meal’s existence after receiving a bag that featured Cardi B and Offset’s names on it.

“Y’all, we are at McDonald’s right now. Tell me why they have this bag. The Cardi B and Offset meal? I have not heard of that yet. I’m spoiling it right now,” she said.

Fans were quick to flood the replies with their excitement, and the video has been viewed almost 800,000 times since it was uploaded.

Another TikToker, LocoMichael, shared a banner showing what is a part of the meal as well. It appears that it’s set to include two drinks, an apple pie, fries, tangy bbq sauce, and two burgers with a mixture of different toppings.

McDonald’s has yet to announce the collab officially, but we’ll be sure to update this article when they inevitably do.

