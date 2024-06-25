Cold Ones wants to team up with MrBeast to buy Hot Ones

The YouTubers behind the ‘Cold Ones’ online show are looking to team up with the platform’s most-subscribed creator, MrBeast, to buy Hot Ones from Buzzfeed.

In June 2024, it was revealed that Buzzfeed was looking to sell off its ‘First We Feast’ YouTube channel – home of Sean Evans’ ever-popular interview program Hot Ones.

According to Bloomberg, Buzzfeed received several offers, but no company was willing to pay the asking price of $70M.

First We Feast/YouTube There have been countless celebrities on Hot Ones.

The steep price tag could be attributed to the success of Hot Ones, which featured many top-tier celebrities such as Gordan Ramsay, Dave Grohl, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland, and many more.

Now, rival YouTube channel Cold Ones is looking to capitalize off its success and want to work with MrBeast to purchase the show.

While Hot Ones features celebrities eating wings with a slew of hot sauces, Cold Ones has Chad ‘Anything4views’ Roberts and Max ‘Maxmoefoe’ Stanley complete various challenges while getting wasted.

On June 24, the channel retweeted out a report about Buzzfeed looking to sell Hot Ones, noting that First We Feast makes $30M per year.

“Yo MrBeast, can we talk?” Cold Ones asked, tagging the platform’s largest creator.

At the time of writing, the YouTuber hasn’t responded to the business proposition… but it could prove to be a sound investment, especially with MrBeast being heavily involved in the food industry.

Notably, he launched his own restaurant MrBeast Burger in 2020 and two years later, unveiled his very own chocolate bar line called ‘Feastables.’ The popular product even has a white chocolate version coming very soon.

Whether or not MrBeast decides to get involved in the sauce game and add another network to his YouTube empire remains unknown, but it could help propel his content to even greater heights than he’s at currently.